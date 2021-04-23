The greatest generation in women’s hockey history is being abandoned

I always tried not to think about it too much. I used to block it because it made me too angry, upset, and just plain sad.

I now realize that those emotions are important. I also realized that people have to talk about this more and more. Now the women’s world championships are being canceled for the second year in a row. Days before the IIHF was due to play the men’s U-18 tournament, months after the IIHF canceled the women’s U-18 tournament, which was to be played while the Men’s World Junior tournament was scheduled.

It just confirmed what many in the game have known for years: Women’s hockey has reached the highest level on the ice, but administratively speaking, the sport is fundamentally broken. The collateral damage is now too high to ignore.

As someone who has been covering women’s hockey for over 15 years, I’ve seen a fair amount of stuff. Anyone who has been close to women’s hockey for any length of time knows what I mean by things. It’s the things that don’t seem right at the moment and are often shaken off or seen as they are.

From a COVID-19 protocol falsely labeled as a bubble and putting players at risk as it turned into a superspreader event, to big games that can’t be streamed due to lack of resources, to players practicing in arenas without access until bathrooms, until after a championship are kicked out of an arena because of another game afterwards.

These are actual moments that just occurred in the last five years in the CWHL or NWHL. It undermines the scoops of some of the best women’s hockey players we’ve ever seen. It’s not okay.

Now, while men’s tournaments have been given the green light and the backing to be played despite the pandemic, yet another blow to women’s sport has taken a hit.

Let me get one thing straight. This tournament was not canceled by the Government of Nova Scotia because it was women’s hockey. The Nova Scotia government is simply doing what it believes is best for their people (and like all politicians themselves), despite the established protocols. For them, this is not because it was women’s hockey.

But the IIHF’s immediate response probably would have been different had it been a men’s tournament. We saw the power of sponsorship in the men’s world when that tournament was moved.

Ann-Rene Desbiens rose to the forefront of women’s hockey just over a year ago. She made brilliant saves when Canada won the three-on-three game against the United States at the NHL All-Star Game. She turned 27 years old in April and has no professional games in the regular season on her record. She has one playoff game from when she was 17 years old.

After representing Canada in the 2018 Olympics and exhausting her NCAA eligibility at the University of Wisconsin, she stayed on for the entire 2018/19 season as neither the CWHL nor the NWHL offered her a viable professional option to play . She played in inpatient games, that she was eventually banned. She is now a member of the PWHPA.

Desbiens has the luxury of being a national team player. So many others don’t. She was likely to play her first game of Team Canadas camp in Halifax on Wednesday-afternoon, just as reports surfaced about the tournament she was preparing for. In fact, the team had just finished goalkeeper training when the reports surfaced.

On Thursday, she was one of many players who tweeted that the World Cup was being put on ice.

Very disappointed and frustrated with the cancellation of the @BuienRadarNL Women’s World Championship. Very appropriate and frustrated by Nova Scotia’s decision to cancel our World Championship. We were so close to the event … pic.twitter.com/uATxQBuSzu Ann-Rene Desbiens (@ adesbiens30) April 22, 2021

Ladies hockey players deserve better. The pandemic has shed light on the differences between the sport for men and women, but hockey may be in the worst position, at least when it comes to North America.

Regardless of what you think about the state of the professional game, the fact is that even the highest level of women’s hockey is failing the players.

The last international match between Canada and the United States was February 8, 2020. It was one of five games played since the 2019 World Cup. With the World Championship on ice, no game is scheduled more than 14 months later.

Team USA captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, one of the current stars of the game, turns 29 this May and has played a total of 13 professional league games. She also spoke about the World Cup.

The women’s game has taken great strides to prove to people that the top athletes don’t just show up every four years.

Depending on how the coming months go, they could pretty much make it to the 2022 Olympics.

The system still favors those on national teams who are the only ones who can afford to train full time. Everyone else and even some players on the national team are forced to play sports part-time. There are increasing resources for women’s hockey players, including in Montreal, where the Center 21.02 in Verdun was opened during the pandemic. They are few and far between.

The pandemic created situations that no one could have prepared for. It’s no excuse for everything else that has happened as these patterns are going on whether there was one professional league, two professional leagues, or back to one. The players are abandoned by people in administrative positions who are not on the same level as the players on the ice.

It is the likely (if not hopeful) scenario that the IIHF will eventually decide to play the World Championships. Nevertheless, the players were left out in the cold again.