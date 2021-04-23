Sports
Learning from Chinese Diplomacy – Taipei Times
April 10 marked the 50th anniversary of the table tennis diplomacy of the US and China. Washington and Beijing made statements to celebrate the occasion, which betrayed the feeling that both parties, like lovers apart, still have a fondness for their previous relationship. The US should not be sentimental at all, as table tennis diplomacy was a trap, a triumph of deceit and subterfuge for Beijing, and a five-decade strategic disaster for Washington.
It started in 1971 when Beijing invited American table tennis players to visit China. It was the first time that the People’s Republic of China had shown good will to what it had hitherto hated as evil American imperialists. The visit heralded a major strategic shift in Chinese foreign policy, culminating in a visit by then US President Richard Nixon two years later.
Two years prior to the beginning of this relationship, in March 1969, China and the Soviet Union had collided over the island of Zhenbao (), known as Damansky Island in Russia, during what later became known as the Sino- Soviet border dispute of 1969. In April of that year, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was scheduled to hold its Ninth National Congress, but internal rifts caused by the Cultural Revolution seemed to cause problems for the conference.
The then party chairman Mao Zedong () devised an armed border conflict to create a common enemy that would act as a cohesive force to unite the rival factions of the parties. Mao turned the border dispute into a propaganda coup, calling the conference a unity conference and a victory conference.
Faced with the prospect of massive losses, should the conflict escalate into all-out war, the Soviet Union discreetly surveyed Washington to see if the US would remain neutral in a pre-emptive strike against China’s nuclear weapons facilities.
Who would have thought that, after deliberating on the matter, Nixon and his then-national security adviser Henry Kissinger would choose to assist China. Washington used a suspended communication channel to warn Beijing, which immediately took steps to thwart a surprise attack.
Growing uncomfortable about the threat from the Soviet Union, Mao was determined to form a strategic alliance with the US to defeat the Soviets. Observers took Beijing’s expression of goodwill at first glance, but failed to realize that it was Nixon’s government that first acted by leaking military secrets to save the bacon of China and Maos. Despite the US rescuing China, Beijing has repeatedly kicked its benefactor in the teeth over the past five decades, and today the CCP even tells the public that the US is China’s worst enemy.
After the success of its table tennis diplomacy, Beijing further expanded its victory by introducing the slogan: friendship first, competition second. What the Chinese leaders really meant was politics first, game second, awarding points at international sports competitions and events to buy China’s friendship from other countries.
At the 1987 World Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi, Chinese table tennis player He Zhili () was kicked out of the national team after failing to follow orders to throw a match and continuing to win the championship. She later married a Japanese and settled in Japan, under the name of Chire Koyama, representing Japan at international competitions.
After beating Chinese competitors, Koyama was labeled a traitor in her native country. When I stood up for her while living in Hong Kong, I was also labeled a traitor.
On the occasion of the ping pong diplomacy anniversary, Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai () released a recorded speech calling on both sides to continue the spirit of ping pong diplomacy and seek common ground.
The Xinhua news agency also called on Washington to draw on historical wisdom in its efforts to solve today’s tricky problems.
In doing so, Beijing inadvertently showed its deep concern about the current relationship between the US and China, the CCP would again want to trick Washington into solving its problems.
In stark contrast, US Charge dAffaires to China Robert Forden, who was previously assistant director of the American Institute in Taiwan, issued a low-key statement looking back at the role of athletes in establishing US-China relations.
With US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visiting China for talks last week, could this be the start of US-China climate diplomacy? Washington officials must understand that Beijing will not miss any opportunity to deceive and sow discord in the US and the wider democratic world.
The world order bears an uncanny resemblance to ancient China Records of the Three Kingdoms (). China is the biggest threat to the US, and Washington should maintain a high degree of vigilance against attempts by CCP proxies to deceive with prejudice and willful falsehoods.
Paul Lin is a political commentator.
Translated by Edward Jones
