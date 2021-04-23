Football: Messi drives Barca double for big win over Getafe to keep up with Atleti, who beat Huesca, football news and top stories





BARCELONA (REUTERS, AFP) – Lionel Messi scored twice when Barcelona crushed Getafe 5-2 on Thursday (April 22) to stay in the hunt for the La Liga title. Messi gave Barca an early lead with the help of a pin-point pass from Sergio Busquets, but Getafe tied the score with an own goal from Clement Lenglet. The visitors then conceded a disastrous own goal when Sofian Chakla’s return pass tricked goalkeeper David Soria and seeped over the line. Extending Barca’s lead before half-time, Messi hit the post and followed the net from a tight corner, advancing to 25 La Liga goals for the 12th season in a row. But the Catalans slowed in the second half and Turkish striker Enes Unal set a thrilling finish by converting a penalty kick in the 69th minute following a VAR review for a foul by Ronald Araujo. Getafe got a couple of half-chances to tie, but Uruguayan defender Araujo made up for his offense at Unal by heading into Messi’s corner in the 87th minute to effectively kill the match. Barça received a penalty in extra time, but Messi gave the chance to score a hat-trick and passed the ball to Antoine Griezmann who hit in the penalty kick. The win brought Barça back to third place with 68 points, five behind leader Atletico Madrid but with a match in hand. “It was a very strange game, but the team knew how to get the job done and win, which is most important,” said Araujo. “We suffered a little bit in the second half, we could have felt more comfortable. Every game we have left is like a final and every team will give it their all.” Getafe gave Koeman’s side a guard of honor for their recent Copa del Rey triumph, but attendees also wore T-shirts that read “Earn It”, criticizing Barcelona’s decision to sign up for the breakaway European Super League. “The news had a big impact on me, all clubs want to participate in Europe and we want to earn it on the field,” said Angel Rodriguez of Getafe. “We are a modest club that played in the Europa League, so I am clearly against it.” Atlético had previously sidelined Huesca 2-0 to record back-to-back victories for the first time since January and with Real Madrid also on Wednesday against Cadiz and three points behind, there is now no margin for error in a tense battle. for the title. None of Spain’s leading trio appear to have been hit by an incredible few days off the field, with Real, Atletico and Barcelona all signing up for the hugely controversial European Super League on Sunday. Atletico withdrew from the breakaway league on Wednesday, but Barça and Real remain part of a project that would transform the fabric of European football.







