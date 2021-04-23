RFU is considering radical overhaul of County Championship like cricket’s The Hundred

An overview of the Rugby County Championship could take inspiration from the creation of the new Hundred Tournament of English Crickets as the RFU is considering some radical changes to one of the game’s oldest leagues.

The RFU commissioned an independent evaluation of the tournament, which was first fought in 1889 and, at its peak, attracted an audience of over 50,000 for the finals at Twickenham in the 1990s.

However, the crowds have eased since those red letter days, with 3,500 watching the final final in 2019 when Cornwall beat Cheshire, while the impetus for an overhaul has also been motivated by the need to cut costs due to the financial impact of the pandemic on the RFU. .

Tim Miller, chair of the working group leading the independent review, said Telegraph Sport that it considered options from the sublime to the ridiculous as part of an effort to revive the championship to make it the pinnacle of the community game once again.

The latest restructuring, in 2017, led to the creation of a three-tier structure, with the top 12 comprising teams playing in two North and South round robin tournaments, with the winners in the final.

Miller said the task force now looked at a blank sheet of paper and considered a range of ideas, including a two-day rugby festival for the women’s and under-20 matches in a central location and with 25-minute halves for each. game.

The RFU also seeks input from players, coaches and supporters as part of a nationwide survey as part of the review.

This is about how we preserve the history and splendor of the county championship, but find ways to make it more relevant to them to more people across the community, said Miller, who is also an RFU councilor for the referees union.

Personally, I would like to see a community cup that rivals the Premiership finals in terms of impact on the community’s bottom line and I think that’s possible.

For example, you can mimic some form of competition for under 20s, which is similar to T20 competition in cricket. Another thought was about how we might merge provinces into smaller provinces to form a single team?

Or maybe adopt something similar for rugby that they do in the ladies Ashes where you get points for a test match points for 50-over and points for T20.

There could be an overall winner between the men and women and the 20s. At this stage, no option is rejected. It’s a matter of collecting these options and making some sort of estimation of what might be of value to the game.

This really presents an exciting opportunity to do something with the provincial championship, which will be of interest to all players across the country, not just a few very committed countries.

In addition to innovation workshops, the working group also wants to respond to the latest sporting marketing concepts.

I really want to get as much feedback as possible, especially players and coaches, referees and regional volunteers, to inform the debate, Miller added.

After the survey is completed, we go through RFU’s commercial department to ask about options that might interest a potential sponsor, as well as look into other sports.

I am a great cricket fan and looking forward to seeing how (The Hundred) works.

I’m a big believer in the fact that every game is in development. Yes, here is no such thing as the game and that’s it. There are all kinds of opportunities to try new things – if it works, brilliant, if not, we’ll go back to have a look. I think we need that kind of innovation spirit when we look at the provincial championship.

The working group must share its feedback with the community game board in June before a full report will be prepared for a recommendation on the future structure and format for the provincial leagues at the October RFU council meeting.

To share your thoughts on the future of the County Championship, click on the following link:https://englandrugby.eu. qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ eWYwRl0aTaMoTyK