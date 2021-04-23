Can Danny White and Josh Heupel restore relevance to Tennessee football?

There are days when Tennessee’s new athletic director Danny White looks around his office and thinks to himself, “I still can’t believe I left.”

Before coming to Knoxville, White spent six years transforming UCF into a nationally recognized brand – thanks in part to his decision to declare a national football championship of his own after an undefeated season in 2017. Orlando became home and White had made a name for himself himself as one of the top athletics directors in the country, unafraid to push boundaries, even if it rubbed some power players the wrong way.

But taking on the Smoky Mountain task of rebuilding – and rethinking – Tennessee with the same daring blows that defined his tenure with the Knights became more and more appealing.

So he took the job and then hired UCF’s Josh Heupel to lead the football program, believing that a player-friendly approach and a modernized, high-flying attack will help revive a program that will last between the two. SEC football championships are in school. history – 22 years and counting.

The job is very different from the job White left behind, in which he had a blank canvas to create a standard at a young college that wanted to make a mark. In Tennessee, history, tradition, and an outspoken fan base with an extraordinary influence often collide with forward-thinking vision, confusing even the best of intentions. As a result, the program itself has bent to the will of everyone and no one at the same time.

Now add an ongoing NCAA investigation into recruiting violations under former coach Jeremy Pruitt, with no timetable for resolution, and both White and Heupel have a long way to go. They know they have been hired to usher in a new era, one that not only makes the football program relevant again, but also modernizes Tennessee itself.

The question is whether they can do it, given that three sports directors and four head football coaches haven’t hit that goal in the past 12 years.

Athletics director Danny White plans to bring innovation and sustainability to Tennessee, a program with history, tradition and a distinct fanbase with great influence. Randy Sartin / USA TODAY Sports

“We need to build something that will be sustainable,” White said in a recent interview with ESPN. “There are no quick fixes. I think this fan base knows that. Maybe they weren’t 10 years ago, when they weren’t that far from the level of success we all want. But I feel like people realize that “This is not something that is going to happen overnight. We need to build something that is not just about one season, but about building a new identity for future football in Tennessee.”

To do that, White uses the word “innovate,” but he’s not quite sure yet how to define it – apart from the offense that Heupel entails. That offense, which ranked No. 2 in the nation at UCF a year ago at an average of 568.1 yards per game, has already thrilled players headed for the spring game Saturday. That success has also been proven at SEC level. When Heupel was offensive coordinator in Missouri in 2016 and 2017, the Tigers were in the top 15 nationally in the all-out attack in both years.

A year ago, Tennessee struggled to find an identity on offense, a recurring theme with the quarterback’s instability that plagued the program. The Vols were ranked No. 102 in the nation, averaging 346.2 yards per game. Quarterback competition remains an open question ahead of the season, but receiver Velus Jones Jr. said in an interview with ESPN that he believes Heupel and his staff will immediately highlight the players’ talents in the new attack.

“A lot of players just felt they were not being used the way they should,” Jones said. “Everyone wanted to line up and play, to show the college football world who they are. We wanted a coach who allowed us to be ourselves and play how we feel comfortable. The culture is changing rapidly. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we can do. ”

Aside from the new arrangements, Heupel had work to do to build confidence in the locker room, but he also wanted to make it clear beyond new standards and accountability, he wants to listen. For example, his players asked for music to return to practice after Pruitt quit. Hipel said yes.

The evidence in what Heupel is building will not be shown until the season against Bowling Green begins on September 4, and even then, uncertainty remains as to how the NCAA investigation will affect the football program. White said the university is working fully with the NCAA in the hope that this will lead to a quick fix.

When Tennessee fired Pruitt in January, University Chancellor Donde Plowman said an internal investigation “revealed serious violations of NCAA rules, and that these serious violations warrant immediate action. … What’s amazing is the number of violations and their attempts to cover up the wrongdoing. ”Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced his retirement at the same time, although Plowman said this had nothing to do with the investigation.

Both White and Heupel were aware of the ongoing investigation and inquired about it during their interview process. Heupel received a six-year contract worth $ 4 million a year when he was hired, but he will have that deal extended for another year if the NCAA rejects a ban two or more years after the season and / or grants with eight or more decreases.

“This will definitely be a speed bump if we do what we are as a program,” said Heupel. “I believe the guys we’re recruiting in this class can chase championships once they get here on campus. And we’ll be able to build it the right way, and we don’t feel like there will be any long-term effects within this program. “

At this point, White isn’t sure what kinds of sanctions will be imposed, or when Tennessee will get a resolution on the case.

“Our whole goal is to get through it as quickly as possible,” said White. “We don’t have to close our doors and try to keep this thing going for several years. That’s not who we want to be. We want to be the school that, while we’re not happy it happened, we don’t.” not that it happens again. But it did happen, so we need to do something about it and try to fix it as soon as possible. ‘

Beyond all that, White has tried to involve the fan base and his donors as much as possible – in the safest way possible, realizing that he needs them all with his vision of change.

“We’re not going to win our next national title by doing the same things we did in 1998,” said White. “We have to create our new reality and innovate what our future looks like. And that’s an unwritten story that we have to write.”

To that end, White is no longer in a school that has to declare himself a national champion to challenge standards and get people to notice his program. White is now in the power structure, at a school that already has a national brand, with observers outside of Knoxville charting all of his movements. So his ideas for moving Tennessee forward will look different from UCF. Changing the mindset away from living in the 90s at the height of the most recent football success is a big part of that.

But that also applies to renewing the fan experience, both within and around the Neyland Stadium, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

“It’s an iconic building, but it takes a lot of work,” said White. So I’m excited to have a conversation about what the future Neyland should look like. I think we can do some cool things in this historic building, and then maybe weave in some of the more modern things that we’re seeing. brand new buildings being built across the country. “

Nothing sells a vision like winning, and that’s what the fanbase ultimately wants to see in the football show before the patience starts to wear off. Hipel notes that he arrived in Oklahoma as a quarterback in 1999 in the midst of a 13-year conference championship drought, just as Bob Stoops began his work to rebuild the Sooners program.

In 2000 Heupel was the Heisman runner-up and the Sooners won the national championship.

“This is a place with one of the great traditions in all of college football, and because there hasn’t been as much success that they are capable of in recent years, it doesn’t dictate or define our future,” said Heupel. . “If we build the foundation the right way, we have the chance to build something really special on top of it. With harmony and a clear vision from above, being in sync, we have that. That’s why I believe we’re bringing Tennessee football back to true. it belongs. “