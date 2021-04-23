Women’s tennis in Kansas ends K-State’s season in the Big 12 Championship | K-State Sports

The season of the Kansas state tennis teams came to an end on Thursday at the hands of its most bitter rival.
In the first round of the Big 12 Championship, Kansas, came the No. 9 seed, top No. 8 seed K-State, 4-3, at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. With the win, the Jayhawks (8-12) moved up to play the best seeded Texas (21-1) in Friday’s quarter-finals.
The Sunflower Showdown’s rivals had split their two regular season gigs, with both teams winning at home.
In Thursday’s rubber match, the Jayhawks were slightly better.
And it was tight everywhere: All but one of the six singles matches were three sets.
K-State took an early lead after winning the doubles match.
That run came via wins in both No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles.
In first place, K-States defeated Karine-Marion Job and Lilla Barzo KUs Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni 6-2.
The Wildcats No. 2 combination of Ioana Gheorghita and Maria Linares won with the same score against the Jayhawks duo of Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming.
I’m really happy we won the doubles, Barzo said in a release.
Barzo also won her singles match, 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 at the top of Tiffany Lagarde, in fifth place.
It’s hard to explain, Barzo said. I think everyone was fighting so hard in their third sets. I am very happy that I won my competition. But at the same time, I am sad because we hoped to win. We have to think about the team, not individually.
Anna Turco gave the Wildcats their other singles victory, as she rallied from a loss in the first set to Deming 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The Jayhawks secured three wins in singles and a match between Job and Ngounoue at No. 1.
Job dropped the first set 6-7. Things looked bleak in Set 2, as she was behind 5-1. But Job fought back and captured the next six games to win the set 7-5.
Job fell behind again in the final set before rallying for 5-all.
A series of decisive volleys from Ngounoue, the country’s No. 73 player in the International Tennis Association’s final rankings in the last two matches, helped her put Job away to win the set and the match.
Thursday was the fourth time that K-State faced KU in the conference tournament.
The Jayhawks are now 3-1 in those meetings. The Wildcats are now 1-2 as seed # 8 and are 3-3 in the 8-9 matchup.
K-State closes the 2021 season with an overall record of 7-12, finishing 2-7 in Big 12 play.
I think we did well, said Barzo. In the end, it was not the result we wanted. We put our hearts on the field. Nobody complained. I know this will be better for us in the future. I like K-State. I don’t regret anything.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit