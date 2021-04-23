The ’21 Draft: Linebackers





JACKSONVILLE Linebacker may not be the most prominent position in the 2021 NFL Draft. But it is not far and it is definitely in a really good position. “I like the linebacker group, the off-the-ball linebackers,” said NFL Media Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “I think there are some guys who can really, really play with the way the game is now.” Where the best linebackers will be selected this weekend remains to be seen. The 2021 NFL Draft is considered insultingly heavy on any draft in recent memory, with many analysts projecting at least nine offensive players into the top 10. A defensive player was considered a Top 10 opportunity by some: Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, with off-the-ball linebackers such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame, Zaven Collins of Tulsa and Jamin Davis of Kentucky also considered selections from the first round by many analysts. “There are plenty of talented off-the-ball linebackers out there who can make plays,” said Bucky Brooks, analyst for NFL Media and Jaguars Media. Brooks called Parsons the “headliner” of the class. “He’s a very talented man, tall, fast and physical,” said Brooks. He can blitz. He can run. He can provide cover. He’s disruptive at the point of attack. He’s really a tempo and tone setter when you put him in the mix. defense and games. “There are some very talented players in this class.” This will be a fascinating area to watch for the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, with their approach further illustrating what the defense will look like with Joe Cullen as coordinator. While Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson want to play the stand-up linebacker / finishing positions as the Jaguars get closer to a 3-4-based schedule in basic defense, the off-the-ball linebackers are also important in a defense in which specific roles along the front screens are often less defined than in traditional schemes. Veteran Myles Jack, who has played all three linebacker positions in the team’s 4-3-based schedule for the past few seasons, has played a dynamic, pivotal role in an off-ball position. Joe Schobert, the team’s starting middle liner last season, also thinks he plays a key role. But with the defense in transition, the team could consider a player like Owusu-Koramoah or Collins to be good enough and fit enough to tackle the position late in the first or early in the second round. PROJECTED FIRST ROUND LINEBACKERS Micah Parsons, Penn State; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame; Zaven Collins, Tulsa; Jamin Davis, Kentucky. BROOKS BREAKS THE CLASS The 2021 class offers a number of decathloners at linebacker with ultra-athletic features and impressive tools. The collective speed of the unit makes scouts and coaches drool over opportunities for the best prospects in the class. Parsons and Davis are crazy athletes with gameplay and blitz skills from one side to the other. Their unique games could make them next level stars with defensive coaches building game plans around their talents. Nick Bolton from Missouri is a tackling machine with excellent instincts and awareness. He is collecting tackles at an alarming rate, which is why teams are excited about his potential. With North Carolina’s Chazz Surratt and Ohio’s Baron Browning also showing promise, the 2021 class could be one of the best linebacker classes in recent memory. Micah Parsons, Penn State. It’s hard to find tall, athletic linebackers with side-by-side play and elite pass rush skills. Parsons is a unicorn on the position as a 6-foot-3, 246-pound linebacker with 4.39 second speed (forty yard dash) and instinctive play. He bursts through the line like a raging bull, displaying a combination of speed, strength and power that overwhelms blockers. In addition, Parson’s aggressive stance and violent approach to pass rush attempts set the tone for a defense built on physicality and toughness. Considering how disruptive Penn State’s product is to the point of the attack, it’s easy to imagine Parsons playing at an all-star level early on in his career. Chazz Surratt, North Carolina. The former linebacker quarterback has an intriguing skill set that could allow him to thrive as a “running” playmaker. Surratt displays excellent instincts and awareness in coverage as it shoots a burst and wobbles through holes in blitzes. While the North Carolina product is still acclimating, it needs some herbs to grow into a pro-level all-star. Given some time to develop, Surratt could become the difference maker that some assessors envision when assessing his traits. POSITION ARRANGEMENT: Fifth of 10. OPPORTUNITIES JAGUARS TAKE A LINEBACKER IN ROUND 1 Better than many might think. While this may not seem like a need at first glance, the talent available can make it too tempting to pass number 25. LINEBACKERS ON THE JAGUARS ROSTER Myles Jack, Joe Schobert, Damien Wilson, Leon Jacobs, Shaquille Quarterman, Quincy Williams, Nate Evans, Dakota Allen, Joe Giles-Harris, Chapelle Russell.

