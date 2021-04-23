What to Expect From Montana State Football on Saturday

BOZEMAN The Sonny Holland Classic is less than 24 hours away and Brent Vigen, Montana State’s head soccer coach and his staff are on hand to see what their players are up to with the lights shining on them.

While we won’t have our full complement there, I think there will be excitement there and that’s exciting, “Vigen said when he played in front of 2,500 fans.” I think it will certainly be the first glimpse the public will get to see our new stamped Bobcat football program.

There are not many starting jobs for the taking. For the Bobcats, it’s about enhancing depth with the backups.

I think these kinds of fights are still ahead of us, “Vigen said.” We weren’t playing with some of our starters on the defensive line or the secondary line, but those backup positions are very much there for the taking.

As for what fans can expect, they won’t be seeing many of the actual plays Montana State will play on Saturday in the fall. It will be vanilla.

As coaches, you see the spring game a little bit differently from the fan, I guess, “said offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright.” We see it more like, let’s get through this thing without injuries and not show much of what was really going on. are like (and players) have fun. I think for the fan, they want to see what it’s going to look like in week one. It won’t look like it should look like week one, I can tell you that.

Fans, however, will see a lot of the offensive starters, but less on the defensive side of the ball.

Were healthier in the event of violation. I think the guys who finally hope to see Saturday in the fall will be there Saturday, “Vigen said.” I think some guys will play defensively in different places. I think the structure of the defense will look different. We won’t be letting many of those guys play on Saturdays in the fall. I think the mindset is that it’s a decent outfit, guys are where they’re supposed to be. “

Housewright would like his offense not to knock the ball over.

I’d like to see us just take care of the ball and move people forward and make sure we make well-trained passes and really look for high completions, he said.

Since he was first introduced, new defensive coordinator Freddie Banks has stated that he wants his defense to play fast, and Saturday is no different.

We’re not going to do anything special about defense, well, we’re playing basic calls, “he said.” I want to see that they have a great foundation, their eyes in the right place and that will help them play fast. Ultimately, it’s up to them how hard they play. “

Vigen has seen a lot of growth with his team, particularly in the fundamentals.

While they may not be as consistent with spring camp assignments as they eventually get right, I think they understand the basics of what we’re trying to do and have grown fundamentally, ”he said. You can change schedules as much as you want, but you’d better take a few steps over the course of spring and I think we’ve been able to do that.

With the spring ball essentially over, it’s up to the players and coaches to regroup and adjust on their way to fall camp to amplify how they want to play when game time comes in Wyoming on Sept. 4, their first game of The season.

I think it’s up to our June and July guys to really focus on that ongoing development of strength and conditioning and coaches to figure out what plans will put us in the best position to win games in the fall, Vigen said.

The Sonny Holland Classic starts on Saturday at 1 p.m.