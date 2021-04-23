Planned gated development near Tennis Center earns planning board approval

A wooded wasteland behind the Palm Coast Tennis Center, east of Belle Terre Parkway and south of Royal Palms Parkway, could be converted into a gated community of 161 homes.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Regulation Board voted 6-1 to approve the development subdivision master plan at a board meeting on April 22.

The proposed development would have 65 single-family homes on 15-meter-wide lots and 96 “paired villas” each of which would have 38-foot-wide (76-foot-per-pair) lots spread over a 95.8-acre plot.

“Floor plans … will be quite spacious,” said Ryan Blaida, a senior project planner at the engineering firm Connelly & Wicker. ‘They get a garage for two cars; some will have two floors. ‘

Blaida said the houses, which will be built by the Toll Brothers construction company, will have open floor plans and a modern style, and will be at least 2,000 square feet.

“There will be many options on the products,” he said. “Even though they are a national homebuilder, they have many variations.”

The homes will be offered at market rates and will not be labor housing, he said in response to a question from a board member.

This is referred to as the ‘Tennis Pod’ in the documents of the city staff. The project included a board walk to the Tennis Center, sidewalks connecting it to Central Avenue and Market Avenue, a pavilion and a kayak launch on a retention lake off Market Avenue behind the Publix shopping street. center, and several “active element” sites to be determined.

City officials evaluated the proposal and found it met the city’s development standards, Palm Coast Environmental Planning Technician Jordan Myers said.

Board member James Albano, the only vote against, objected to the density of the development, telling his fellow executives before the vote that he had a comment that he had “ been on for a while. ”

“I am a design professional and a construction professional and I love new homes and new home developments, but I have to say that I am really disappointed to see all these high-density houses and small lots that we see on a monthly basis,” he said . “It’s hard to create good architecture when you can build a 9-meter-wide house.”

He urged staff and developers to “rethink”.

“Palm Coast is a great place to live, but boy, we just don’t have to be on top of everyone,” he said. And on top of that, today I learned a new name for a duplex – a ‘paired villa’. It’s a duplex! So that’s my comment. “

Board member Jake Scully disagreed and praised the walkability of the development.

The construction of the development can be split into two phases, with an initial phase stopping at 50 units until a secondary exit can be created as the secondary exit – required by municipal regulations for projects larger than 50 units – will be coordinated with another proposed development. that is slated for construction just to the east.

Next steps include a preliminary flat that will be heard by the schedule board, and then a final flat that will go before the Palm Coast City Council.