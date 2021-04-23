American captain Kendall Coyne Schofield says women’s hockey ‘deserves better’ after World Cup hockey is canceled

Kendall Coyne Schofield, captain of the United States women’s national hockey team, is tired of saying “and feeling even more exhausted,” but “women’s hockey deserves better again.”

Players around the world were stunned on Wednesday when the IIHF and Hockey Canada announced that the IIHF Women’s World Championship in Nova Scotia was being canceled for the second straight year. The event was due to start on May 6; the IIHF and Hockey Canada have pledged to try and find new dates for the tournament later this summer.

“This is our Stanley Cup,” Coyne Schofield told ESPN on Friday. “Can you imagine going to the Stanley Cup final and before getting on the plane, [someone] saying, ‘You know what, it’s been canceled and we don’t know when or if it could even happen’? It’s terrible. … I almost hope that young girls don’t see this because I don’t want them to feel this. It’s a huge challenge to keep going, keep fighting, keep pushing, but the reason is that they don’t have to experience this one day. It’s exhausting, really. In this situation, it is difficult to know that the outcome could have been different if decisions had been made earlier. “

The call to cancel was made by the government in Nova Scotia just a day before the participating countries were due to arrive for the tournament, which contained strict COVID-19 protocols, including an eight-day quarantine. Nova Scotia cited 25 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday, bringing the active caseload to 79.

Both American and Canadian players heard the news while on the ice in pre-tournament camps in their respective countries.

“When you see the tears running down the eyes of your teammates, the eyes of your coaches, the eyes of your general managers, you know how much work everyone has put into this moment,” said Coyne Schofield. “And we got to that point successfully; there were no positive cases. We kept the agreement; we did everything that was asked of us.”

According to sources, two teams, Japan in Russia, were already on charter flights to Canada.

Sources say some US venues, such as Texas, could move up to host a rescheduled tournament, but since Hockey Canada has officially been given the job of hosting, the organizers will seek a fix in Canada first.

“We had been training so hard for this opportunity for two years,” Canadian defender Renata Fast told ESPN. “We thought there was no chance it could be canceled. We had all done our seven days of isolation before coming to Nova Scotia. After that, we were tested every day. To rob it for us, the day before other teams fly in. , it was like, why? There was anger and frustration; why is this happening to us again? And there were no answers for us. “

The national team players in Canada and the US do not play in the NWHL, as they are part of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association – a group that stands and fights for a North American professional league that can pay players a living wage. Nurse pointed out that events like the World Cup are “really all we have.”

“When things like this happen, cancellations happen, brands, investors and partners look at it and say, ‘How can we invest in women’s sports if it’s never seen? How do we get a return on our investment?’ Nurse. ESPN. “Last year I had a situation where I didn’t get paid for my sponsorship deal because the world championships were canceled. They saw it as not holding up my end of the deal. It’s something that is very unfortunate, but more than you think in women’s sports. “

Coyne Schofield added: “Many sponsors see the women’s world championships as an opportunity for their brands to be supported by the athletes. different directions – because there isn’t much programming in women’s hockey. “

With this cancellation, there has been no senior international event in 740 days. On the men’s side, however, something has been programmed, including the World Juniors U20 men’s tournament in Edmonton in December 2020. The U18 boys’ tournament is scheduled for later this month in Texas – an event that USA Hockey moved out of Michigan months later. ahead, knowing how Michigan’s government restrictions were trending.

“We’ve had discussions with Hockey Canada about the gender aspect, and it’s hard not to look at it through that lens,” said Nurse. “As a woman you see all these men’s tournaments going on, you see at the [boys] World Juniors, how they were able to run after a positive test and still be able to put it on, it’s frustrating. Wondering, could this have happened to a men’s tournament? I totally understand that we cannot compare it to the U18s that are taking place in Texas, or the men’s tournament that is going to take place in Latvia, because they are different governments, different situations. But it’s really hard not to think about it: if this was a men’s tournament, would they have done more? “

In a letter addressed to “the women’s hockey family” on Friday, IIHF president René Fasel was defensive about the lack of a contingency plan.

Aside from the fact that the IIHF had no reason until Wednesday to believe that the province of Nova Scotia would cancel the tournament in Halifax and Truro based on the ongoing discussions and tournament preparation, the logistics of keeping a location as ‘backup’ is not a workable solution, ”Fasel wrote in the letter obtained by ESPN. For example, keeping spare hotels for exclusive use for the booked event, staff and two arenas that meet the IIHF standard of a World Championship event with ten teams – in a completely different province or country in case of cancellation in the main host region – is just not possible from a cost and logistics perspective. “

Fasel added that COVID-19 precautions “require significant coordination” with regional and national governments because of the existing travel bans and immigration restrictions.

“In the case of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship U18, the decision to change venues was made months before the start of the event,” Fasel wrote. “If there were a decision to cancel the current venue in Frisco / Plano or the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, the IIHF would not be able to switch to a new venue immediately and he would be in the same situation. with the Women’s World Championship. “

That explanation did not really satisfy the players. “I don’t know how the conversation didn’t come about: what would happen if the number of Nova Scotia increased?” Quickly said. “Hockey Canada was in Nova Scotia in March for a selection camp, and the province went into a mini-lockdown while we were there – in a bubble, at the time – and we were told we couldn’t scrimmage anymore. So I feel like that was a red flag there. “

In a post on social media, Coyne Schofield said the lack of answers “ shows the lack of concern the IIHF had in making sure the Women’s World Cup was successful, just like the other international hockey events we’ve seen so joyfully this year. . look very quickly. Those tournaments had contingency plans and plans to run the venue if dialogue between the tournament and local health officials could not be mutually agreed. “

Coyne Schofield noted the amount each country spent in preparation for the tournament, including booking flights, pre-tournament camps, and eventually booking flights again.

“These are lost resources, these are resources that we will never get back,” said Coyne Schofield. “These are resources we should be using to grow our game.”

The uncertainty isn’t easy, especially when you consider that women have a hard time making a living just playing hockey.

“Everyone’s situation is different, but we were determined to take 31 days off from whatever we did,” said Coyne Schofield. “There are a lot of players, they don’t make money on this. They took time away from their jobs, their families, their children. And now the unknown – maybe you should do this again in the near future. the time and dedication of when it will happen. Next month? Two months? Ever? That’s so challenging for ladies’ players that many people don’t understand the complexity of it. “

Fast said Hockey Canada had told its players to take some time off when they got home because they are not sure when the tournament will be held.

“We all need a break to see how hard and how long we’ve been training over the past two years,” said Fast. “Emotionally, mentally, physically we need a break. It’s exhausting thinking about what the year was like, walking around protocols to keep ourselves safe, it took a lot of us.”

Said Nurse: “I’m going to take the next few days only for myself, because I realized that I have put in a lot of hard work, and that includes my teammates. While we look ahead, again with the uncertainty, we are going to train again, because in the end we should be ready when we get the green light again. Female hockey players are a resilient bunch. Unfortunately, we’ve gotten used to overcoming setbacks. “