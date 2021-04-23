The best seeds fall in a day of shock during the ITTF European Olympic qualifier





Hana Matelova from the Czech Republic, women’s top seed, was left early on a day of shock at the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) European Singles Olympic Qualifying Tournament. French teenager Prithika Pavade, 16, defeated Matelova 7-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 in a six-game thriller at Guimares, Portugal. Second seed Barbora Balazova was also eliminated in the last 16 leg by French opposition when ninth seed Yuan Jia Nan claimed an 18-16, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 victory. There was better news for the third and fourth heats when Russias Yana Noskova and Portugals Shao Jieni got through their respective games in four games. Noskova defeated Belarusian Daria Trigolos 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6, while Shao Bulgarias defeated Polina Trifonova 11-6, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7. Ukrainian Solomiya Brateyko defeated her higher-seeded opponent when the No. 28 seed fights back from two games to defeat Italy’s Giorgia Piccolin, 11 positions higher, 6-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11 -5, 11-9. Spaniards Maria Xiao, Britains Charlotte Carey and Sweden’s Christina Kllberg also advanced to the quarter-finals. Pavade booked her place in the semifinals with an 11-5, 11-7, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7 victory and will next take on Noskova who beat Kllberg 11-7, 12-14, 11 -6 11-3, 6-11, 8-11, 11-4. Shao will meet Yuan in the other semifinals after beating Carey 11-6, 10-12, 11-5, 12-10, 9-11, 7-11, 13-11 and Xiao 16-14, 11- 6, 11-7, 11-5 respectively. There were also setbacks in the men’s singles draw when Austrian Daniel Habesohn, who started the day as the highest placed player, lost 11-13, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 to the Romanian number 20 seed Rares Sipos. Unlike the women’s event, there was no final 16 elimination for the second-placed player as Czech Republics Pavel Sirucek held out strongly against Luxembourg’s Eric Glo to win 15-13, 11-5, 11-6, 6-11, 12 -10. Fourth seed Kou Lei from Ukraine swept Belgian number 10 seed Cedric Nuytinck aside with a 14-12, 11-8, 11-8, 14-12 triumph. Greeces Panagiotis Gionis, placed third, suffered a 2-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 defeat by Spaniards Alvaro Robles. Elsewhere, young Russian talent Vladimir Sidorenko impressed with his 11-3, 11-9, 14-12, 11-6 victory over Slovakian ninth seed Lubomir Pistej, while the Brits beat Paul Drinkhall, Denmark Tobias Rasmussen and Poland Samuel Kulczycki to the next round. Sipos then secured his place in the last four after beating Rasmussen 11-4, 13-11, 11-7, 11-6. Kou will be his next opponent after the Ukrainian beat Kulczycki 11-9, 11-5, 11-5, 15-13 in the quarter-finals.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos