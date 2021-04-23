Cricket: Punjab Kings rules IPL champions Mumbai





Sport Captain KL Rahul and Chris Gayle plundered easy runs when Punjab Kings took their third defeat of the season to IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Chris Gayle made his West Indies T20 debut in 2006 AFP / Randy Brooks

April 24, 2021 2:23 AM hours

CHENNAI, India: Captain KL Rahul and Chris Gayle plundered easy runs when Punjab Kings took their third defeat of the season to IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Friday (April 23). Rahul hit 60 and veteran West Indian batsman Gayle 43 while Punjab rushed to 132 for one on 17.4 overs to beat Mumbai by nine wickets. Advertisement Advertisement Mumbai, a five-time winner of the Indian Premier League title, was again abandoned by their middle-class hitters when they scored 131 for six out of their 20 overs. Capain Rohit Sharma hit a 52-ball 63 with two sixes and five fours, Suryakumar Yadav made 33 and Kieron Pollard 16 with 12 balls, but other wickets went too fast. Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal all went without scoring more than six. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravi Bishnoi both took two for 21 when Punjab pressured their opponents. “Something is missing from our batting line-up,” said Rohit, whose side is now in fourth place with four points, but has now been caught by Punjab. Advertisement Advertisement “We’re not going to be able to skip 20 overs the way we want and that’s something we need to look at and see what we can do.” Mumbai’s top score from five games is 159. In response, Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (25) turned 53 for the first wicket before Rahul and Gayle easily saw Punjab win. In typical swashbuckling fashion, 41-year-old Gayle hit two sixes and five fours in his 35-ball knock. Advertisement The win bolstered Punjab’s hope that they can finally compete for a playoff place. “We don’t want to be ahead,” said Rahul, who was named man of the match. “We still come together. This is a young team. With our fingers crossed we can keep planning and score two points every game.” Rajasthan Royals will play Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday before Royal Challengers Bangalore’s table takes center stage on Sunday, looking to extend their unbeaten start to five games against Chennai Super Kings.

