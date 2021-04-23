UTSA Football Spring Game is broadcast on Ticket 760





SAN ANTONIO The Spring Game of the UTSA football program will be broadcast live on Ticket 760 AM on Saturday, May 1. The Spring Game of the UTSA football program will be broadcast live on Ticket 760 AM on Saturday, May 1. Fans can listen to the broadcast starting with the pregame show at 9am. Andy Everett, Jay Riley and Pat Evans will have the call. The broadcast will also be available online atTicket760.com and through the free iHeartRadio app or Switch. The spring game has been closed to the public due to limited capacity in the practice facility, along with COVID-19 protocols currently in effect. A special edition of The Jeff Traylor Andy Everett’s radio show will be broadcast live on Ticket 760 AM on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:00 PM. Fans can tune in online for the one-hour show onTicket760.com and through the free iHeartRadio app or Switch. The season tickets for UTSA’s home schedule for 2021 are now on sale. The Roadrunners will host six games at the Alamodome this fall to mark the 10th anniversary of the first season of UTSA Football. Subscription prices start at $ 75 per seat and there are two subscriptions for under $ 100 subscriptions. Additionally, there are “all-inclusive” options that include access to the new Touchdown Club in the North Zone. To purchase your subscriptions, call or text 210-458-UTSA (8872) or click here. Payment plans are available for all plans. Current UTSA students get free access to all home games by downloading tickets through their account manager. UTSA will host Lamar for its home opener on Sept. 11 at the Alamodome in the very first meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Roadrunners are then scheduled to kick off Conference USA’s game at home against Middle Tennessee on September 18. UTSA will welcome yet another enemy to the Alamodome on Oct. 2 when UNLV, a member of the Mountain West Conference, comes to town. The Roadrunners are also scheduled to hold C-USA home games against Rice on October 16, Southern Miss on November 13, and UAB on November 20. It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes in order to receive national television. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date. UTSA comes off a 7-5 campaign that ended with the program’s second bowl appearance, a narrow 31-24 setback to Louisiana in 16th place in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on December 26 in Dallas. UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor guided the Roadrunners to the second most wins in school history and second place in C-USA’s West Division with a 5-2 point. Three Roadrunners collected All-America awards, running Sincere McCormick was a selection of the second team by the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele, punter Lucas Dean was a second and fourth team honoree by the Sporting News and Phil Steele, and place kicker, respectively Hunter Duplessis was an honorable mention by Phil Steele. In addition, McCormick was an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Texas College Player of the Year and C-USA Offensive Player of the Year, while Dean was named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Year. All 23 Roadrunners in total were honored by the league’s head coaches with 19 collecting all conference awards and four collecting C-USA All-Freshman Team awards. -UTSA-







