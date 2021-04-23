Sports
Football Coaches Developing Plans to Navigate Short Off-Season – Orange County Register
Mater Dei High football coach Bruce Rollinson is known for his precise planning for practices, meetings and games, but admits that he is not sure when his team will start training off-season.
This is one of those gray areas, he said after the Monarchs’ 34-17 victory against St. John Bosco in the Trinity League championship game last Saturday.
I have an appointment with the medical staff. I don’t know much about it. I don’t know what is the right thing to do, but luckily I have people who will advise me on how to do this the right way.
Welcome to the football offseason 2.0 coronavirus.
The Orange Countys season ended on April 17 and is now entering an ultra-short low season with some special circumstances.
After the fall season has been delayed to spring due to the pandemic, schools have to decide how long to rest before resuming activities, such as weightlifting and passing tournaments, which appear ready to resume.
Thom Simmons, assistant commissioner and spokesman for the CIF Southern Section, said that while teams are now in the off-season, there are no mandatory breaks for activities such as weightlifting.
It’s a school decision, he said.
Simmons also said the sections’ traditional dead period has been lifted this summer, but the teams still plan to take breaks.
However, time is of the essence. The fall exercise starts in less than four months.
We were going to rest a bit, but then we should come right back upstairs and get ready, said Rollinson, adding on Friday, April 23, that the Monarchs are still developing their plans.
San Clemente coach Jaime Ortiz said his team, which defeated Mission Viejo 10-7 for the South Coast League title on April 16, will take about a week off.
We have some work to do, Ortiz said with a chuckle last week.
Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson said last week that his team would take two weeks off before the off-season march began.
Returned in May for a spring ball for four weeks and then took a dead bout, he said.
Western coach Dan Davidson said his team started lifting on Monday and will switch to speed and agility training next week.
We take 2 1/2 weeks off in July, but the weight room stays open four to five days a week, he said.
The appeal of club football remains this off-season, but Servite coach Troy Thomas said many of his top players, including several juniors, will be playing season 2 sports this spring, such as volleyball, lacrosse, wrestling and track and field.
They need to get away from football, Thomas said. Were still going to lift, but our kids are going to run and struggle. TMac (Tetairoa McMillan) is going to play volleyball. I hope these kids can get away from it for a while and then start well again.
The passing of league tournaments appears to be regaining their status as an off-season highlight. With coronavirus cases declining and the vaccine more widely distributed, Los Alamitos, Edison and Mission Viejo have each scheduled their passing tournaments.
Los Alamitos Orlando Scandrick 7on7 passing tournament, sponsored by Scandricks 32 Cares Foundation, is scheduled for June 26 and aims to house 24 teams.
Edison’s Battle at the Beach passing tournament is scheduled for release the following week on July 3, with Mission Viejos passing tournament and linemen competition scheduled for July 10.
Edison coach Jeff Grady said he expects his tournament to feature a full lineup of 20 teams.
The Sunset League contender planned to take a week off before resuming off-season practices and will also take a three-week break after the tournament. But as with Western, the weight room will be open.
Since there is not technically a dead period, we can have a coach open the weight room to the players during our break, Grady said.
