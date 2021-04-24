Field hockey Tops Lock Haven, 4-2, in A-10 semifinals





Next game: at VCU 4/24/2021 | 12:00 PM RICHMOND, Va. Saint Joseph’s third-seeded hockey team advanced to the Atlantic 10 championship game with a 4-2 win over second-seeded Lock Haven at VCU’s Cary Street Field on Friday afternoon. With the win, the Hawks will meet the tournament host and top seed, # 18 VCU, in the final on Saturday at noon. VCU reached the title game with a 1-0 win over fourth-seeded Richmond. HOW IT HAPPENED After the teams went without a run for 80 minutes on April 10, Saint Joseph’s (5-2) made sure that this would not happen again Sara Hayes has diverted a long pass from Kacie Patton in the cage to put the Hawks ahead in less than six minutes into the game. Seven minutes later, Anna Miller doubled the advantage when she hit a ball over LHU’s Joaquina Orlandini to make it a 2-0 lead for the Hawks after a quarter of a time. Martina Spangenberg got Lock Haven (4-2) on the board in the last five minutes of the second to make it a 2-1 game on the way to halftime. Straight from the break Emily Peters recovered the margin of two goals on a penalty corner 42 seconds in the third, but the Bald Eagles came back within one stroke from Jazmin Palma with two and a half minutes to play in the quarter. Hayes struck again two minutes later to make it 4-2, and the defense would stand for the fourth tie to send the Hawks into the title game for the fifth consecutive season. BEHIND THE BOX SCORE Hayes scored her second straight game with two goals after scoring twice in the victory over UMass last Saturday. Robin Bleekemolen made a season-high nine saves for the Hawks, including four in the fourth quarter, while Orlandini made seven in loss. Patton and Lily Santi two assists each for SJU. The Hawks had a 19-16 lead in shots, earning seven corner opportunities to five for Lock Haven. NEXT ONE The Hawks will meet the Rams in the Atlantic 10 championship game for the second time in three seasons; Saint Joseph’s claimed the 2018 crown with a 1-0 win over the Rams at Ellen Ryan Field. It will be the second championship game the Hawks have played at Cary Street Field, having also appeared in the final there in 2016.

