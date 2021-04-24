LSU Football Recruitment: Five Star DB Jacoby Mathews, # 30 Overall Player in the 2022 Class, Commits to Tigers

LSU already has the commitments of a five-star quarterback Walker Howard and five star offensive gear Will Campbell, and another now-five-star prospect is headed to Baton Rouge. Safety Jacoby Mathews, the No. 30 overall player in the Class of 2022, announced he will play for coach Ed Orgeron and the Tigers in a Twitter post on Friday afternoon.

“I think [LSU recruiting specialist] Mason Smith is a great guy, ” Mathews told 247Sports. “Me and Mason have the closest relationship of any recruiter I am around. He recruits hard and is a hard-working man. This move certainly brought light to my eyes. The way he works and works to persuade and encourage children.” building relationships and becoming more of a big brother, that’s important! “

Mathews, from Ponchatoula (Louisiana) High School, chose the Tigers over Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Texas. The 6-foot-2,205-pounder is the second-placed safety in the country and third in the rankings in the state of Louisiana. The two-sport star has compared Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison of 247Sports Southeast analyst Andrew Ivins, who submitted this scouting report.

“An athlete with a large frame that looks more like a linebacker than a safety,” Ivins wrote. Has done a little bit of everything on Friday night for the past few years. Can get the job done as a high school-level run-first quarterback, but the future is on the defensive side of the ball. player who could eventually carry 215 pounds or more. Liquid in the bottom half and able to open his hips and run. Takes cover sharp corners and has shown on tape that he can get to the deepest parts of the field when necessary to read and diagnose quickly.

“Aggressive when the ball is in the air and will use its core strength to outpace the muscle receptors. Didn’t get many reps in the secondary as a junior due to offensive work pressure, but plays with a physical appetite and will try his shoulder pads before running through a target. . Well tested in winter for the higher season with strong grades in both the vertical and wide jumps. Uses those explosive muscle fibers to cast dunks on the hardwood. Could be great certainty in college, but tweener’s body type suggests that he could eventually be used as more of a boxer. He will have to keep improving his craft over the next few years but is seen by multiple college contacts as a future NFL player seeing how he moves. Should eventually start at the Power 5 level and could already see meaningful snaps early in his career as his skills are conducive to slowing down up-tempo scattered violations. “

The Mathews edition reinforces what was already one of the best classes in the country. Nine of LSU’s 13 commits during this recruiting cycle are either four or five star prospects. That class is currently ranked third in the nation in the 247Sports Composite class rankings.