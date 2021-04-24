Women’s tennis advances to ASUN final with 4-3 victory over freedom





Next game: at # 1S North Florida 4/24/2021 | Afternoon ESPN + JACKSONVILLE, Fla. The second-placed FGCU women’s tennis team (8-6) beat the North’s best-placed Liberty Lady Flames (18-7) (18-7) 4-3 for the fifth time in program history (2015-17). ) to advance to the ASUN Championship Final. , 2019). The Eagles will take on the best seed in the South, UNF Ospreys, at noon on Saturday. The match will be streamed on ESPN +. FGCU will be looking for its first ASUN title as every final meeting takes place against North Florida. “Every time we participate it is another step and another opportunity to grow,” said the head coach Courtney Vernon . “Tomorrow we look forward to fighting with everything we have and enjoying another opportunity to compete.” FGCU found themselves in a 1-0 hole after dropping the doubles, but quickly gained momentum as Ida Ferding (Vastera, Sweden / Akademi Bastad Gymnasium) leveled the match 1-1 with court No. 4 (6-3, 6-1). Liberty answered back with runway # 3, but FGCU took two consecutive wins to jump forward, 3-2. Alba Retortillo (Leon, Spain / La Anunciata) fought back after dropping her second set (6-0, 1-6, 6-3) on track No. 6 as Emma Bardet (Vichy, France / Long Beach State) took court No. 2 in straight sets (7-5, 6-2). The Lady Flames kept the pressure on the Eagles and tied the game, 3-3, with a top field win, but Sofia Perez (Alajuela, Costa Rica / Florida Virtual) put an end to that, claiming court No. 5. The senior fought it out in her first set, 7-6 (7-5), then took her last set, 6-4 , to send FGCU to the finals. FGCU is now 4-0 all time against Liberty. Singles competition

1. Alexandra Almborg (FREEDOM) defeats. ORNBERG, Maja (FGCU) 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

2. BARDET, Emma (FGCU) def. Tiffany Nguyen (FREEDOM) 7-5, 6-2

3. Esther Lovato (LIBERTY) defeats. NORIN, Fanny (FGCU) 6-3, 6-1

4. FERDING, Ida (FGCU) def. Micaela Ode Miter (LIBERTY) 6-3, 6-1

5. PEREZ, Sofia (FGCU) def. Grace Hashiguchi (FREEDOM) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

6. RETORTILLO, Alba (FGCU) def. Eloise Saraty (LIBERTY) 6-0, 1-6, 6-3 Doubles competition

1. Alexandra Almborg / Eloise Saraty (FREEDOM) defeats. BARDET, Emma / ORNBERG, Maja (FGCU) 6-3

2. Tiffany Nguyen / Micaela Ode Miter (LIBERTY) defeats. PEREZ, Sofia / FERDING, Ida (FGCU) 6-4

3. RETORTILLO, Alba / NORIN, Fanny (FGCU) def. Esther Lovato / Grace Hashiguchi (FREEDOM) 6-0 Order of finishing: Double (3,1,2); Singles (4,3,6,2,1.5) TO FOLLOW

FGCU’s women’s tennis team is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCourtney Vernon (8th Season)who led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN regular season crowns in her fifth season in 2018. She has guided her student athletes to achieve 59 ASUN All-Conference and All-Academic awards, including 2014, 2016 and 2017 ASUN Freshman of the year, as well as the 2016, 2017 and 2019 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Player of the Year. Vernon led Green and Blue to an overall record of 85-63 (.574) and a conference record of 36-10 (.782). #FEEDFGCU

