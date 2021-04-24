Teqball: A New Game in Town – The





The residents of Santa Monica have found a new way to keep fit as people gather along the Santa Monica beach bike path to play Teqball. The game is similar to table tennis, only played on what looks like a ping pong table. An acrylic net divides the teams, with players kicking a football back and forth. With their head, chest, knees and feet, Teqball players use a skill similar to football to keep the ball off the ground while scoring points against the opponent. As a relatively new sport, Teqball was founded in 2012 in Budapest, Hungary. This highly competitive and skilled showcase of athletics has received worldwide attention as it now hosts an annual World Championship Teqball tournament in Budapest. Margi Osmunson, a former assistant coach of the Sonoma State University women’s soccer team, has been playing professionally for the LA Teqers Teqball team since March 2020. She and her club sponsor Teqball tables set up along the bike path. Our goal is to have Teqball as an official match in the 2024 Olympics, Osmunson said. Pulsating music is regularly heard from a bluetooth speaker while a Teqball match is going on along the bike path. People occasionally stop to watch it, and in some cases they accept an invitation to join and participate. That’s how Santa Monica College (SMC) student Luka Pilic came into contact with the sport last fall. As a prospective freshman, his plan was to play on the college football team for the 2020 season, but it was eventually cut short due to COVID-19. My goal is to play with Santa Monica College [soccer] team during the season, but there is no season, Pilic said. Since I can’t play competitive football on a regular basis, I come here and play Teqball … play some competitive games [and] it helps me improve my soccer skills. Pilic’s athletic prowess is noted by teammate and Teqball pro player Brett Lorenzini. “We just won our first tournament in Phoenix on March 6 and finished first, so I’m very proud of him,” said Lorenzini. “It’s a really cool combination. I’m from London, England, and Luka is from Croatia and meets in Santa Monica, [and] now we are the champions of the USA. And for Luka, he could be the best player in the world! He’s incredible, an electric player. Lorenzini outlined specific talents that Luka brings to this evolving world competition. “He has one of the most powerful headers in Teqball … [and] he does the smash, he uses his foot to hit the table. He’s the strongest at that, “said Lorenzini.” That’s why I say he’s one of the best. He puts his right foot over it, he rises very high and crosses the table. The mechanics of exercise are redefined by Pilic. “ What’s exciting about Teqball is that because you play singles or doubles, there aren’t many people on your team … I have the freedom to do whatever I want, said Pilic, whose team won a top four place a Teqball tournament. in Covina, California, on Saturday, April 10. Teqball workouts are played along the Santa Monica Beach bike path during the week.

