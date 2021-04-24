Lightning receives jewel-encrusted Stanley Cup rings with hidden bling





A season like no other deserves a championship ring like no other.

The Tampa Bay Lightning received their championship rings in a small private ceremony on Friday, and there’s enough bling in it to fill a playoff bubble. The 2020 Stanley Cup champion, Lightning, took to social media to show off the hardware created by Jostens. Tweet from @TBLightning: Let’s see em, guys !! 🤩 # GoBolts pic.twitter.com/MxcD6nN8zG Tweet from @TBLightning: any. Single. Detail. 💙 # GoBolts | @Jostens pic.twitter.com/mEU6fjfehE Each ring contains 25 carats of gemstones, including 557 diamonds and 81 sapphires. The Stanley Cup in the center of the ring alone is made up of 79 diamonds. The Lightning logo is made of 30 sapphires. This ring also has a literal twist. The diamond-filled cup turns to reveal a single black diamond representing a puck, with two engraved hockey sticks and the word “Stockholm”, the site of the 2020 Global Series where the Lightning swept two games. Each ring has the phrase “Distant Thunder” on one side, the nickname given to the team’s fan base who supported their team while unable to attend games in bubble cities of Toronto and Edmonton during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other side of the ring is the last name and number of each player. At the bottom of the ring is ‘Gravy Train’, the team’s victory song in the dressing room of artist Yung Gravy, who heavily samples Maxine Nightengale’s hit ‘Right Back Where We Started From’ from 1976. Yung Gravy was quite happy that he was featured. Tweet from @yunggravy: The @TBLightning literally put me on their championship rings I’m so honored pic.twitter.com/As1VvQa7iA Engraved on the inside of the ring is each player’s unique signature, the four playoff series are the result of the title and ‘216: 14’, the exact number of overtime the Lightning played in the playoffs, up to the second place an NHL record. Earlier in the day, the Lightning brought the Stanley Cup to Champions Day, a gathering for the entire Tampa Bay area that has won championships for the past year. The Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Tampa Bay Rays with the ALCS Trophy, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies with the USL Championship Trophy came together to recognize their achievements. Tweet from @SportsTampaBay: It’s officially #ChampionsDay in Tampa Bay !!! Four champions … 1 #TeamTampaBay! pic.twitter.com/2iNiqfWUud







