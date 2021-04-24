Affiliation with Durham Cricket 2021 | Durham Cricket





Durham Cricket is pleased to provide information on club membership for 2021, after clarification on spectators and the recreational cricket season. The Durham Cricket affiliation for 2021 is now open for registrations with additional benefits at Durham Cricket Hospitality in addition to regular Emirates Riverside ticket packages, signature Durham Cricket bat and more. After last year’s payment holiday for Club Affiliation, payments from clubs in 2020 were automatically transferred to Affiliation for 2021. Clubs that did not join in 2020 will not be affected and can join at the link below. Clubs that joined in 2020 If your club joined in 2020, your membership is automatically carried over to this year. We ask that you complete the registration to provide us with the latest information from your secretary and to update your affiliate contact who will receive your membership card and claim the rest of your benefits. Register by selecting the Affiliation Carried Over from 2020 Your membership card will be automatically sent to your affiliate contact once you have entered the information. More about connection Durham Cricket Affiliation offers opportunities to all clubs, regardless of size, and is designed to help them achieve their overall operating, development and fundraising goals. Benefits to the clubs are a combination of initiatives such as membership of the club with the England and Wales Cricket Board and membership of Durham Cricket. In addition, the membership program also offers many benefits to enhance the operation of your club – your membership can provide you with individual support from one of Durham Cricket’s development officers, Emirates Riverside ticket packages, a Durham Cricket signature bat and more. Packages are available on two levels: Basic and Premium. See our affiliate booklet for complete information on connectivity packages and their benefits. Affiliation with DCB Junior League This year we included the DCB Junior League affiliation as part of the Club affiliation registration link to make it easier for clubs to arrange both connections together. If you need to pay for your DCB Junior League membership fee, use the same link above.







