



Former Wolverine Morgan appointed director of football player personnel

ANN ARBOR, me. – Former University of Michigan offensive lineman Courtney Morgan has joined the Wolverines recruiting staff as the programme’s director of player staff, announced Friday (April 23) by J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh . “Courtney is a Michigan man through and through,” said Harbaugh. “His impressive track record will greatly help our program. I look forward to his fresh perspective and new insights from a recruitment and player development perspective. Michigan Football welcomes Courtney back to the athletics department and the university community.” “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for bringing me back to the University of Michigan, a place that means a lot to me in my life,” said Morgan. “I look forward to showing our student athletes what Michigan Football can do for their lives on the field and beyond their playing years. I can’t wait to work with the excellent staff Coach Harbaugh has gathered. Go Blue! “ Morgan returns to Ann Arbor after working as Director of Player Personnel at Fresno State University (2020) and San Jose State University (2019). Morgan co-founded Pure Influence Group, where he connected professional athletes, companies and entertainers with opportunities that increased their brand awareness, community impression and revenue. He started the company in February 2017 and partnered with 10 NFL players as he gathered traditional and emerging media outlets on television and the Internet to raise awareness and expand their clients’ profiles. Before starting his business, Morgan joined Vanguard Sports Group for two years as Director of Client Development (February 2015-February 2017). He oversaw a division of the company specializing in contract negotiation, marketing, public relations, approvals, social media consulting, brand strategy, philanthropy and management. Morgan’s clients included NFL players Von Miller, Keenan Allen, Cordarrelle Patterson, Reggie Ragland, Josh Norman, Bradly Roby and Jack Conklin. Born in Los Angeles, California, Morgan was the director of player development at UCLA during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He created UCLA’s post-football transition course called “College to Career,” a program created to help players transition into life after the game. football. He also started The Boys and Girls Club’s first major partnership with UCLA Football, where student athletes attended weekly mentoring sessions with the nonprofit. Morgan began his career after football as a sales representative for Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, a position he held for five years (2004-2009) before joining Team Makena Surgical for three years (2009-12) as an orthopedic sales consultant. Morgan was a three-year-old letterman for the Wolverines. He played in 28 career games during his five years at Ann Arbor (1999-2003) and made 11 starts along the offensive line. Morgan played all five positions along the offensive line during his career. He was a member of two Big Ten championship teams (2000, 2003) and helped the Wolverines win three bowl games. Morgan received his degree in sports management and communications in Michigan in 2003.

