UMD Men’s Hockey: Jackson Cates will make NHL debut with Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Friday





No, the first 2019-2020 Bulldog team to play in the NHL is also the first member of the 2020-21 Bulldogs. That honor goes to Jackson Cates, the now-former UMD junior center that wore No. 59 Friday for the Philadelphia Flyers against the New York Rangers. Cates, an undeveloped free agent, signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Flyers 10 days earlier. Centering wingers Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Oskar Lindblom on the fourth line, Cates finished with 11 minutes and 19 seconds of Ice Age in his NHL debut, hitting 5-for-8 (63 percent) in the face-off circle. He also scored three shots on target and even finished in plus / min. The Flyers lost 4-1. I’ve only had one workout with the team, but I’m not too concerned about that, Cates said during a video call with reporters Friday prior to his debut. I’m just excited to play my game, get to know (my linemates) more and see where the game takes us. Cates, 23, of Stillwater, Minnesota, scored 27 goals and 37 assists for 64 points in 96 career games over three seasons with UMD, including two trips to the NCAA Frozen Four and an NCHC Frozen Faceoff title and national championship in 2018/19. He chose to sign with the Flyers after a career year of 11 goals and 16 assists as a junior. Cates was one of three Bulldogs to sign NHL deals the week after UMD’s 2020-21 season ended with a loss to eventual Massachusetts national champion in the semifinals of the 2021 NCAA Frozen Four at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Senior wing Nick Swaney signed with the Minnesota Wild and Cole Koepke joined the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both Swaney and Koepke, draft picks starting their professional careers in the American Hockey League, are still waiting for their professional debut. Jackson Cates’ younger brother, Noah, is a fifth round draft pick of the 2017 Flyers. Noah Cates chose not to join his older brother in the NHL just yet, opting to return to UMD as a senior captain. The four Bulldogs to sign NHL contracts after the 2019/20 pandemic-shortened season were junior center Justin Richards (New York Rangers), senior defender Nick Wolff (Boston Bruins), and junior defenders Dylan Samberg (Winnipeg Jets) and Scott Perunovich (St. Louis Blues), although none of them were allowed to compete in games after the 2019/20 NHL season restarted in the summer at hubs in Toronto and Edmonton. Wolff, Richards and Samberg have all started their professional careers in the American Hockey League this season, although Samberg was initially part of the Jets taxi, while Perunovich, winner of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award 2019-20, is out for 2021-22. is with a shoulder injury. . Jackson Cates was the 11th former Bulldog to appear in an NHL game in 2021-22. There are currently 10 former Bulldogs on active NHL rosters or taxi crews starting Friday night.

