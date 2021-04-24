No. 12 Women’s tennis falls to No. 2 Georgia in SEC championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The Texas A&M women’s tennis team with No. 12 and No. 3 fell to No. 2 and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Women’s Tennis Championship Final on Friday at Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Texas A&M completes its run in the 2021 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships with a 2-1 performance and now has a 19-7 overall record this year. The Maroon & White closed the SEC’s regular season with a 9-4 record against conference opponents and placed the No. 3 team in the rankings. Georgia wins its eighth tournament championship and the first since the 2014 season. The Bulldogs are now 20-1 overall this year and have won 19 games in a row.

The tournament championship started in the doubles league, with Georgias Morgan Coppoc and Elena Christofi winning a 6-3 game on track two against Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding. The Aggies fought back on track one as No. 27 Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith took an impressive 7-5 top-10 ranked victory over No. 6 Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arsenault. With one more game on the courts, Georgia sealed the colon and took a 1-0 lead over lane three, with Meg Kowalski and Lea Ma defeating Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend in a 7-6 (4) appearance.

In singles, Georgia took five of the six available first sets and never looked back, winning on lanes six, three and four to seal their eighth SEC tournament championship. The Maroon & White competed on all six tracks, with No. 18 Makarova challenging No. 3 Jokic in a 6-7 (3), 2-1 fight that was unfinished at the end of the match. McBryde from Wollongong, Australia led 7-5, 1-3, but also saw that her match was incomplete. Finally, Goldsmith pushed No. 60 Ma to a third set, but the match went unfinished as Georgia sealed the 4-0 win.

At the end of the game, the Southeastern Conference announced that seniors Makarova and McQuaid had been included as members of the SEC All-Tournament Team after their performances this week. McQuaid was the winner of the clinch in each of A & M’s two wins against No. 6 seed Auburn and No. 7 seed South Carolina to reach the championship final, while Makarova played at a high level in doubles alongside Goldsmith. As a team, the Aggies made their first appearance in the SEC Womens Tennis Championship Final since college joined the league in 2012-13.

No. 12 Texas A&M women's tennis awaits the 2021 NCAA tournament selection process to determine the Aggies draw.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

About the team successes in this year’s SEC championships

It was a great run for our girls here in Tuscaloosa. It was really great to make it to the final. We really came here on a mission and we can all leave here proud, knowing we gave everything we had. We fought to the bitter end today. It was a big step forward for our program to make it to the SEC Championship game.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 2 Georgia 4, No. 12 Texas A&M 0

SEC Women’s Tennis Championships Final

Alabama Tennis Stadium Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Singles Competition

1. # 18 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. # 3 Katarina Jokic (UGA) 6-7 (3), 2-1, unfinished

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. # 60 Lea Ma (UGA) 0-6, 6-4, 2-3, unfinished

3. # 16 Meg Kowalski (UGA) defeated. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-1, 7-5

4. # 55 Morgan Coppoc (UGA) defeated. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. # 51 Marta Gonzalez (UGA) 7-5, 1-3, unfinished

6. Elena Christofi (UGA) defeats. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-1, 6-1

Double competition

1. # 27 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) beats. # 6 Katarina Jokic / Ariana Arsenault (UGA) 7-5

2. Morgan Coppoc / Elena Christofi (UGA) defeats. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-3

3. Meg Kowalski / Lea Ma (UGA) defeats. Riley McQuaid / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 7-6 (4)

Order of arrival: doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,3,4)

POSTMATCH NOTES

Texas A&M drops to 19-7 overall this season, closing its stay at Tuscaloosa with a 2-1 performance in the SEC Championship. A&M was the # 3 seed in this year’s conference tournament and placed # 12 in the latest Oracle ITA Womens Team Rankings.

Georgia climbs to 20-1 this year with a 3-0 finish in the SEC Women’s Tennis Championships. The Bulldogs earned the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament after a 13-0 regular season for the conference and were ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation last week according to the ITA.

The order of arrival in the game on Friday was as follows: Double (2,1,3); Singles (6,3,4)

