SUMMARY: Blackhawks Fall to Predators, 3-1





The Blackhawks were unable to set up any third-period magic for a second game in a row, and fell 3-1 at the United Center on Friday-evening. Vinnie Hinostroza scored the lone count while trailing 3-0 with less than four minutes to play and Malcolm Subban made 25 stops in the loss.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: Hinostoza scored a goal in his second game in a row, with a total of two goals and six assists in nine games since taking over on April 2. NEXT ONE: The Blackhawks will stay at home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final meeting of the season between the two sides on Tuesday night at the United Center (7pm – NBCSCH +). Collect Bud Light and Drizly for puck drop here! GAME SUMMARY CHI: 0, NSH: 1 2 – 6:33 AM – Ryan Johansen (Ryan Ellis, Eeli Tolvanen) After a scoreless first period, the Predators opened the score in the middle frame when Ryan Johansen hit a loose puck home from the top of the crease. Ryan Ellis’ shot from a low angle was turned sideways by Subban, with the puck bouncing around shortly after the stop before Johansen was able to bend it home for a 1-0 lead. CHI: 0, NSH: 2 2 – 16:24 – Luke Kunin (Mikael Granlund, Calle Jarnkrok) Nashville doubled its lead almost 10 minutes later from an offensive zone cycle. Calle Jarnkrok sent the puck to Mikael Granlund in the corner, who skated down behind the Blackhawks net and led Luke Kunin to the other side of the cage. Kunin slid a pointless shot through the pillows Malcolm Subban for his fourth of the season against Chicago. CHI: 0, NSH: 3 3 – 4:05 PM – Erik Haula (Ryan Ellis, Nick Cousins) The Predators put the game out of reach late in the third inning when Erik Haula defeated Malcolm Subban from a low angle, threw a puck from the corner and saw it beep from a 3-0 lead with less than four minutes to play. CHI: 1, NSH: 3 3 – 16:44 – Vinnie Hinostroza (Wyatt Kalynuk, Nicolas Beaudin ) The Blackhawks hit the board 39 seconds later when Vinnie Hinostroza got a Wyatt Kalynuk shot from the point in the net of a scramble in front. It was Hinostroza’s second goal in as many games, but it wasn’t enough to cause a comeback for a second time. Video: NSH @ CHI: Hinostroza scores in 3rd period







