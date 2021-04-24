India, Pakistan and what used to be the biggest rivalry of crickets

The only bilateral series played between these two rivals in the past 13 years consisted of five limited over games in India in early 2013, where Nasir Jamsheds’ heroism led Pakistan to victory in the three-game ODI series while the teams the T20s. There have been no tests since 2007-2008, when Pakistan last toured India, and that’s a sporting tragedy.

India has just beaten Australia in Australia and is the best testing team in the world, while Pakistan is a little further in their development but keeps getting better under the leadership of Misbah ul Haq and Babar Azam after they just beat South Africa. both at home and away (in white ball cricket) and a lot of talent comes through from both countries.

India is a much-admired team across the border for the way it has emerged as a powerhouse in all forms, and the talent it hands over time and again. Indias’ victory in Australia was recognized with great warmth in Pakistan, with most former players as well as the media fulsome in praising the achievement.

Many Pakistani batsmen are measured by how best they perform against Indias and so over the years several young players Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and now Babar Azam have been touted as Pakistanis answering to Virat Kohli, in whom they may see a player no different then Pakistani players of yesteryear brash, Punjabi, combative and never one to step back. In fact, under Kohli, India seems to have become more like those Pakistani teams of the past that never seemed to give up and were able to take victories out of the most unlikely of situations.