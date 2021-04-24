Washington Football Team new name suggestions from fans





Fans from all over the world are sending their pick of Washington Football’s new name – some with great backstories.

WASHINGTON The Washington Football Team received nearly 40,000 entries from its worldwide fan base, all in hopes of choosing the next name for the Washington NFL team. The team asked the fans for help choosing the next name, and now they have exactly 39,783 to choose from. On behalf of the Washington Football Team organization and all involved in this process, I would like to thank the thousands of people who took the time to share their views, said Julie Jensen, Senior Vice President, External Engagement & Communications for the Washington Football Team. This journey really showed that we not only have some of the most passionate fans in the league, but also some of the most creative. Ideas were submitted by fans of all ages from the DC area and around the world as inspiration for the organization’s rebranding efforts. When breaking down the numbers, there were entries from 61 countries on six continents. Five hundred and sixty were from Canada, just over a hundred from Mexico, even seven from Chile – a possible family of Washington’s newest close-knit Chilean resident, Sammis Reyes. There were 720 entries from Europe, most of them from Great Britain. There was at least one entry from every state in the US, with the DMV making up one-third of the total number of entries. Special thanks to all who contributed to the nearly 40,000 name submissions, either by mail or by mail https://t.co/UYPQTBGZTn – Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 23, 2021 Some of the team’s younger fans showed their creativity with names like the Cannons, the Thrushers, Red-Monster-Truck-Jam and an important safety reminder, the Washington Wash Your Hands. The team also received input from loyal Burgundy & Gold fans who shared stories, highlighting the following: a ballboy from the 1972 NFC East Championship Game, a 26-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys

a former RFK Stadium pretzel salesman whose grandfather played saxophone in the team band

the son of a former Washington player, who played for Washington in 1943, 44 and 46 seasons – missed the 1945 season fighting in World War II

a fan whose family has had season tickets since 1937 and who attended their first game in 1955 at Griffith Stadium

a fourth generation fan of the team, who worked on their entry along with the fifth generation fan they are raising An 85-year-old fan of the Washington Football Team summed up the opportunity for the team in his entry, noting that a new name for the team is both historic connection and a renewed affirmation of the organization’s ambitions and goals in the affairs of the professional football should convey. and as a respected leader in 21st century society and culture. The next step is to wait to see which of these thoughtful and creative entries will be chosen as part of Washington’s rebranding going forward. WUSA9 is now enabled Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live news broadcasts and video on demand. Download the WUSA9 app to have the latest news, weather and important stories at your fingertips. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your prediction. Your commute. Your news.







