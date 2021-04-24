The Day – HS tennis roundup: Old Lyme girls remain undefeated





North Branford – The Old Lyme girls’ tennis team remained unbeaten on Friday with a 7-0 win over North Branford in a Shoreline Conference match. Abigail Sicuranza, Callie Bass, Sam Tan and Livie Bass won their matches in straight sets. The double teams of Lauren Wallace-Alexis Fenton, Fiona Hufford-Izzy Reynolds and Aggie Hunt-Beatrice Hunt also won in straight sets for the Wildcats (6-0, 6-0). In other competitions: East Lyme didn’t lose a set in a 7-0 win over Killingly. Avni Kabra, Yurina Shirai, Ritisha Ande and Jeanette Liu won their matches with the double teams of Alissa Li-Ella Arustei, Iris Liu-Avery Rindell and Madison Thomas-Riddhi Bansal for the Vikings (3-1). • NFA defeated Fitch 5-2 in an ECC Division I game. Sarah Ericson, Paige Raposo and Emily Eggler won their matches for NFA (2-2, 2-2) and the teams of Laura Danieluk-Katrina Hitchcock and Shayla Roche-Jenissa Varela also won. Julia Mielguj won at number 1 singles ahead of Fitch (2-1, 1-1) and teammates Charlotte Carney and Ariana Zimmerman won their match. • Ledyard swept singles and won the doubles by forfeiting in a 7-0 win over New London in an ECC Division I match. Abby Dirico, Bianca Planeta, Sarah Bailey and Jillian Rezendes won in straight sets for the Colonels (2-2, 1-2). New London is 0-4, 0-3. • Sasha Manzione, Zhuning Gao, Olivia Busher and Meri Kambolli all won in straight sets in St. Bernard’s 7-0 win over Lyman Memorial in an ECC Division II match. The Saints (1-1, 1-0) also took double wins from the teams of Franchella Mariano and Yaila Gutierrez, Trizia Lao-ang and Arih Jey Villon-Nahue and Tian Richardson and Ona Parfitt. The Bulldogs are 1-3, 0-2. Guys • Play St. Bernard ‘sweep singles’ in a 4-1 win over Lyman Memorial in an ECC Division II game. Gage Goodwin, Liam Peters, Matt Bottaro and Will Hamburger won their matches for the Saints (1-1, 1-0). Ryan Miller and Coen Laibrandt won at number 1 in the doubles for Lyman (1-2, 0-1). • Stonington defeated Waterford 7-0 in an ECC Division I. Tucker Callahan, Matthew Turrisi and Jackson Colon won games, as did the double teams of Conrad Tobiassen-Chase Williams, Owen Grant-Peter Previty and Marshall Thibodeau-Ben Mahoney for the Bears (2-0, 2-0). Waterford is 1-3, 1-3. • Fitch dropped just one game en route to a 7-0 victory over NFA in an ECC Division I game. Ian Straub, Andres Sardar, Nicholas Sousa and Morgan Fisher won their matches for Fitch (3-0, 2-0), who won the doubles with forfeiture. NFA is 0-3-1, 0-3-1.







