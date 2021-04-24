Anthony Edwards will immerse you. And beat you in ping pong?





As a senior at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta, Anthony Edwards commuted about an hour round trip from his home in the southern reaches of the city. In addition to geographic distance, the challenge was that he did not have a reliable means of transport. So he relied on friends, relatives, neighbors and buses to transport him back and forth. They wanted to help. People just liked being around him, said Tysor Anderson, Edwardss coach at Holy Spirit, who was one of those who gave him an occasional ride. However, Anderson was more impressed that Edwards somehow made sure he was resourceful enough to find his way to school every morning. He figured it out, Anderson said. Edward’s ability to sort things out is a skill he has worked on this season as a freshman shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, a long-standing fixer-upper franchise. Edwards, 19, was the top pick in last year’s NBA draft and was the center of attention for a team struggling and offering Timberwolves fans hope for the future.

A glimpse of that future has come in the form of a performance of 42 points against the Phoenix Suns and play with highlights, including a dunk against the Toronto Raptors it was so explosive that Edwards immediately peered at the Jumbotron above midfield so he could see a replay. I was like, damn, that’s crazy, he said. Edwards, who appears to be 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds of tightly coiled springs, is average 18.3 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who are 16-44 ahead of their game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday-evening.

Edwards has already shown himself to be one of the most engaging of personalities, a player who has managed to elevate everyday pandemic-era video conferencing to high-art. There was a interact with an Irish reporter that went viral after Edwards gained admiration for his accent I want to learn to speak like that, he said and, more recently, the rookies introduction to Alex Rodriguez, which is nearing a deal to become one of the new owners of Timberwolves. I don’t know who that is, Edwards said in a phone conversation with reporters this month. Edwards has since familiarized himself with Rodriguez’s oeuvre (he used to play baseball), and they even had an exchange on social media.

He was like, What’s up, Anthony? I’m Alex, Edwards said. And I was like, what’s right? There are also times when Edwards sounds like the most confident person on the planet. For example, he is convinced that he could have played professional baseball. Or football, for that matter. (Once upon a time, he said, he was the best 10-year-old in the world.) Just months into his amateur table tennis career, he considers himself the Timberwolves’ best player. He would love to participate in the rap game as a producer and artist, because why not? I like music, he said with a disarming smile. In a way, Edwards doesn’t seem to be affected by the pressures that come with being a top pick that will go a long way in dictating the future of an NBA franchise. And those who know him best say his temperament is what makes him unique to the role. I always noticed how effortless he himself is, said Anderson, now an assistant coach with the state of Jacksonville. He smiles. He talks. If he has any questions, he asks. If he has an opinion, he means. And if he doesn’t know something, he doesn’t pretend to know.

It hasn’t been an easy season for NBA rookies. The summer division was canceled due to the pandemic and the training camp was shortened. Now the match schedule has been compressed. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, who replaced Ryan Saunders on Feb. 22, said he had been able to run about half a dozen workouts since he took over and half of them had gone through without much activity on the track. In other words, Edwards learns on the fly against a buffet of many more experienced opponents. However, Finch has found himself very coachable, perhaps too coachable at times. A few weeks ago, Finch stressed to his players that he wanted them to play through Karl-Anthony Towns, the teams’ starting center and another former No. 1 overall pick. Edwards took the message to heart.

He went through this period where he wasn’t aggressive at all because he was just trying to get the ball to KAT all the time, Finch said, referring to Towns by his nickname. However, Edwards is still a teenager who is not that far from the Holy Spirit, where he established himself as a star. Shortly after Anderson was hired by the school in 2018, Edwards attended Pangos All-American Camp in California and made an impression. They just destroyed everyone, Anderson said. Edwards was soon on his way to another elite summer showcase, the National Basketball Players Associations Top 100 Camp, and Anderson knew he had to be there, if only to actually meet Edwards. He wanted to make sure that Edwards wouldn’t transfer to a different high school before the start of his junior season. But the camp was a difficult ticket. Anderson called his grandfather, longtime college coach Lefty Driesell, who had connections.

Grandpa, Anderson remembered telling him I don’t ask much of you, but I have to get into the building. Driesell delivered and Anderson took Edwards to dinner, where they had a conversation about the video game Fortnite. Anderson soon learned about Edwards and the hardships he had endured. When Edwards was 14, his mother, Yvette, and grandmother Shirley both died of cancer. They were huge figures in his life. They made me happy, Edwards said. So I just try to stay happy. Edwards eventually stayed with Holy Spirit, but only for one season. He was so dominant that he was reclassified as a senior so he could graduate early and enroll in Georgia.

You didn’t have to be a genius to watch one of his games and find out that this guy didn’t need high school basketball anymore, Anderson said. He hardly needed college basketball. With the Timberwolves, Edwards has discovered that every game offers a new challenge. The NBA is not the NCAA’s Southeastern Conference. Everyone on the field is good, he said. That is the difference. Anyone can go. After Finch got the job, he spoke to Edwards about eliminating some of the low percentage shots that his games, the midrange pull-ups and the 3-pointers he launched with the dribble, eliminate. Finch wanted him to go to the edge, reach out and try more catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, because he already made a solid percentage of that. We wanted him to be more efficient, Finch said. When you are a good shooter it is so important to get rid of the bad shots.

Edwards is more comfortable now than he was during the first few months of the season, when rookies don’t know anything, he said, and his production reflects it. Since the NBA All-Star break in March, Edwards has averaged 23.3 points while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from solid 3-point numbers reflecting an improvement over the season and still show room for development. For his part, Edwards said he had no specific goals other than to be the best version of myself. And what does that look like? I don’t know, he said. I am only 19.







