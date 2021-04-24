Thomas Fidone is making great strides in the spring





So far, I’ve been hearing great things about the soccer freshman in Nebraska. One of the players who really stood out with the coaches is Thomas Fidone. He was the talk of the town even before turning to soccer in Nebraska. Now it looks like he is continuing the work to be successful. There is no doubt that he has the natural athletic ability to be successful. Now I think it’s more about adapting to the pace and routine of college football. It’s a bit unfair to put pressure on him in this way, but he will have to be the face of football’s tight finishing position in Nebraska for years to come. There is a lot of pressure on his shoulders and he will be an integral part of the offense. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton spoke to the media earlier this week on Fidone’s performance and Wednesday’s scrimmage, as well as how he has adapted to college football. So far it sounds like everything is going according to plan and positive. There is no doubt from reports I have read on the internet that he is a workhorse and is committed to doing everything he can to succeed. It seems that that translates into practice as well. I really can’t wait to see how it translates on game day. For now, it’s all about completing the simple steps and trying to grow as a collegiate soccer player. Those are certainly important steps to take, even as a freshman. “Today was the best exercise he’s had since coming here,” said Beckton. “It has been a step-by-step process for him. He comes to work as soon as he gets here. We gave him a lot of information and he did an incredible job. My goal for him is, “I told him I’ll print every detail when he’s in.” Same with Carnie. “ “He’s starting to understand and practice the techniques at the university level,” Beckton said. “This is by far the best day. So I am really proud of where he has come. We just have to keep pushing him to keep going. He’s going to help this soccer team this year. “ This is exactly what I like to hear. Nebraska’s coaching staff is not playing easily against Fidone or any of the tight ends for that matter. They want them to be proficient in terms of technique with every click. If they want to see the field, the best way to do it is to learn and succeed. I have no doubt that this athletic unit has a promising future. I see a promising future for Fidone. If he can master the techniques with the help of the coaching staff, it will put him in better shape for fall camp. With the power he has, I have no problem saying the tight end position is wide open. If he can compile more days, like Wednesday, he will be at the top of the depth chart very soon.

