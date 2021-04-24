Girls Tennis: T-Wolves Take Down Bearcats, 4-2





By the staff of The Chronicle WF West was able to take victories in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches, but was unable to catch others in a 4-2 defeat to Black Hills on Friday in the 2A Evergreen Conference game. Singles No. 1 Claire Kuykendall (WF) def. Janey Do (BH), 6-2, 7-5

No. 2 Kaylynne Dowling (WF) def. Chloe Whitecraft (BH), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Jolie Nguyen (BH) defeats. Lillian Schmitz (WF) 6-4, 6-2 “The best thing about Claire’s game was that she was beaten 5-1 by a good player,” said WF West coach Jack State. “Janey had a few games where she got hot and everything worked for her, but Claire weathered the storm and came back to win it.” State also praised Dowling, who made short work of her opponent in No. 2 singles. “Kaylynne played really well,” said State. “She won quite easily, but her opponent was a good player who pressed herself. Kaylynne understood who she was talking to and how to beat her. “ Double No. 1 Athena Moore / Sienna Moore (BH) defeats. Tiana Jefferies / Stephanie Drummond (WF) 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Stella Moore / Aynsleigh Dragon (BH) defeats. Mari Ceesay / Hannah Feaster (WF) 5-7, 1-6

No. 3 Brittany Chapman / Alexa Hollandsworth (BH) def. Grace Sells / Julia Capon (WF) 3-6, 2-6 “I’m excited to see the future of our second doubles team,” said State. “They work hard. They play varsity with only six games under their belt.” WF West drops to 3-4-1. The next game of the Bearcats is Wednesday in Aberdeen. Tigers Top Shelton Centralia returned to the win column, avenging an earlier loss to Shelton by beating the Highclimbers 4-2 in 2A EvCo action on Friday. Singles No. 1: Liza Hopkins (C) d. L. Smotherman (S) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: A. Beaudom (S) d. Olivia Wiley (C) 6-2, 6-2

No. 3: C. Muenchew (S) d. Nora Sas (C) 6-0, 6-4 “Olivia and Nora had tough singles matches and I loved how they fought for every point,” said Centralia coach Deb Keahey. “Liza had an epic three-set battle and she fought through adversity and dominated the last two sets. Double No. 1: Maya O’Dell / Evie Rooklidge (C) d. Moran / N. Haskins (S) (6-2, 6-0)

No. 2: Sophia Wiley / Olivia Norris (C) d. M. Betts / Fiona Dowling (6-2, 6-0)

No. 3: Ruth Gonzalez / Emily Wilkerson (C) d. K. Davis / M. Todd (6-1, 6-0) “I loved the fight in all the girls today,” said Keahey. “Our doubles teams really showed up today. Their concentration and determination to make every point count was reflected in the final results as they hit the doubles match. Beavers fall to Castle Rock Tenino’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players continue their dominance, but the Beavers as a whole were unable to beat Castle Rock in a 3-2 away loss on Friday. Number 1 singles player Megan Letts and number 2 singles player Grace Vestal each remain undefeated at 8-0 during the season with their individual wins. Singles No. 1: Megan Letts won 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Grace Vestal won 6-0, 6-2

Bailee McKitrick lost 3-6, 0-6 Singles Number 1: Rilee Jones / Austin Johnson lost 0-6, 5-7

No. 2: Malika Slassi / Abby Coty lost, 1-6, 1-6 The Beavers drop to 6-2 and attend the 1A District 4 Tournament at WF West High School on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. “It has been a really great season,” said Tenino coach Sam Whitney. “I am very happy to be able to drive my first season here.”







