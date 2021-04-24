Hockey: Another Step in Status for Haverford in Redemption Season | Sport





WEST GOSHEN On the lips of the Haverford hockey team all season was redemption. After failing to earn a Central League title and the Flyers Cup crown in 2020, a senior charged and talented group wanted to leave it in no doubt in 2021. After avenging their only loss in the Flyers Cup Class AA final, the Fords have only one item left on the to-do list: go on to win a state championship. Haverford will try to tick that off the list at 2pm on Saturday when it heads west to take on Penguins Cup winner Baldwin at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Twp. The game is streaming on TribLives High School Sports Network. This has been our goal from the start of the season, Fords forward Jagur McClelland said Tuesday, after scoring the first goal in a 4-1 win over Downingtown West for Haverford’s first Flyers Cup since 2007. We wanted to get the Flyers Cup, and we wanted to go to Pittsburgh and make it to the state championship. Our school is proud, we made everyone happy, and that was our goal from the start of the season. The Fords (16-1) have been excellent this season and are leading the table in the Central League. They beat opponents by a margin of 128-13 and registered eight shutouts. Their only loss was a 3-1 setback against D-West in January, which brought them into favor on Tuesday. McClelland won the Bobby Clarke Award as the AA class MVP with Jacob Orazi (seven goals, 13 points) as the top scorer. Forward Dan Quartapella, defender Cally Moran and goalkeeper Jai Jani also made the all-tournament team. Haverford aims to become the first Delaware County team to win the Pennsylvania Cup since Cardinal OHara in Class AAA in 2010. The last Class AA title was delivered by Archbishop Carroll in 2004. Haverford’s only Pennsylvania Cup victory came in Class A in 1992. , one of eight titles won by Delco schools. Baldwin won in Class AAA in 1988 and 1975. The Fighting Highlanders (20-1) are a formidable opponent. They have been able to play since November and have a head start in experience over the Fords, with the Intra-County High School League not arriving until January. Baldwins’ only loss was a 3-1 setback to Thomas Jefferson on March 9, whom they avenged in a 5-2 win in the semi-finals of the Penguins Cup. A 2-0 win over Franklin Regional sent Baldwin to the state final. When we left this year, we knew we had a really strong team that came back with a bit of disappointment from the year before, said Haverford coach John Povey. Winning the Flyers Cup was a major goal, but the ultimate goal is to win a state championship. Were just one game away from that, and we know what’s at stake on Saturday.

