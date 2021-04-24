Dream11’s new IPL ad campaign urges fans to play fantasy cricket

Fantasy games platform Dream11 has launched a set of six new ones campaigns promoted during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. With a slogan ‘Team Hai Toh Mazaa Hai’ (loosely translated when there is a team, then there is fun), the campaign revolves around fans and their love of cricket.

Created by ad agency Tilt Brand Solutions, the 25 second ads are a series of nostalgic and light-hearted TVCs, striking a chord with cricket aficionados who have experienced fun, loyalty and pride while playing gully cricket with their friends as a team. The films feature cricket players Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer having fun playing cricket with teams in their neighborhood. The films emphasize the importance of having a team or squad in real life to play sports with and overcome challenges together, just as Dream11 users enjoy their favorite sport by putting together their own fantasy sports team. The slogan of this year’s campaign is ‘Dimaag lagana hai toh Dream11 pe lagaa na’.

The campaign has a functional call-to-action approach that encourages viewers to use their skills / knowledge and assemble the best fantasy sports team on Dream11.

“We believe there is room for growth in the fantasy games category. Dream11 has already exceeded 100 million registered users. Our main focus is driving new user acquisitions among sports fans and driving engagement with our existing user base and retaining our our market leadership, ”said Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer at Dream Sports and Dream11.

The ads are promoted in local languages ​​including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam and Kannada through Star Sports channels and Disney + Hotstar.

These ads are also promoted through the social media accounts of Dream11 and its brand ambassadors (on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn). In addition to the TV ads, the platform has also brought the new brand ambassador, social jockey and Indian women’s cricket all-rounder, Jemimah Rodrigues, for promotions.

“While these are still early days for IPL 2021, compared to IPL 2020, we have witnessed an almost 40% increase in daily user engagement and an almost 80% increase in the time users spend on the Dream11 app, thanks to the new features such as live commentary, scorecard, etc, “added Mudaliar.

Dream11 is an official partner of IPL 2021 and supports the competition’s official fantasy play.

It also partners with Star India as the official broadcast partner (co-presenting sponsor) of Star Sports and Disney + Hotstar (live stream). It also continues its partnership with six of the eight IPL teams namely Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.