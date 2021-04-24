Warriors Mateychuk, Rysavy is ready to conquer ice at the U-18 World Hockey Championship





With the number of unknowns surrounding the ongoing pandemic, even seeing a final squad for an international tournament can be a win. For a pair of Moose Jaw Warriors, they will take to the ice in that smallest win in the Hockey World Cup under 18 in Plano and Frisco, Texas, starting Tuesday. Both Team Canada defender Denton Mateychuk and Team Czech Republic striker Martin Rysavy have approved the COVID-19 protocols for their teams and are officially included in their respective rosters. Mateychuk was a late addition to Team Canada, joining the team on April 12 after Winnipeg Ice defender Carson Lambos was unable to participate due to an injury. His roster also came for good reason – the 16-year-old Winnipeg product emerged as one of the top young defenders in the Western Hockey League East Division Hub before being quarantined after six games. Despite being one of the youngest players on the team, Mateychuk scored two goals and nine points in 16 games, while exhibiting a level of defensive prowess far higher than you would expect from someone his age. Canada will play their first round robin game on April 27 against Sweden before facing Latvia on April 28, Switzerland on April 30 and Belarus on May 1 to close the preliminary round. The World U18 tournament marks Mateychuk’s first international assignment. For Rysavy, the event will be his second appearance on the national team after scoring three goals and five points while captaining the Czech Republic to bronze in the World Hockey Challenge U-17 tournament in the fall of 2019. Rysavy was the Warriors’ first-round pick in the 2020 Import Draft and would have suited Moose Jaw if import players had been allowed to come this season. Instead, he played for HC Prerov in the second division of Czech professional hockey, scoring three goals and nine points in 19 games. The Czech Republic will play against Germany in their first game on April 26, followed by Finland on April 28, the United States on April 29 and Russia on May 1. You can follow the tournament online at www.iihf.com/en/events/2021/wm18







