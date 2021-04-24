Sports
Kissinger: Ping-pong diplomacy now reflects hopes for ties between China and the US.
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has said that ping-pong diplomacy now reflects hopes for the future of China-US ties, as the two countries have significant differences on key issues.
“It is that the peoples of China and the US can come to an understanding of the importance of the two countries in the world pattern and economy,” he said during a video address Saturday at an event in Beijing to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United States. ping pong. diplomacy between China and the US.
Ping-pong diplomacy refers to the sports initiatives that broke the ice after two decades of alienated Sino-US relations and eventually led to the normalization of bilateral ties in the 1970s. At the end of the 31st World Championships in Nagoya, Japan and at the invitation of the Chinese table tennis team, the US table tennis team arrived in China on April 10, 1971, the first US group visited since the founding of the People’s Republic. of China in 1949.
The Chinese team paid a return visit the following year.
Kissinger said the invitation from the Chinese side was sudden and it was later learned that the decision was made just before the Chinese team returned from Japan.
He added that ping pong diplomacy was a remarkable event to commemorate. The significance of the event, Kissinger said, is that it reminds people that small steps are needed to formulate a big decision.
(Cover: Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger delivers an address at an annual dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, Nov. 14, 2019, New York, US / AP)
