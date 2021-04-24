50 MINUTES AGO JOURNALNOW.COM
Sports
MSU’s competition between Russo, Thorne has just begun
Anthony Russo has gone through many changes during his five seasons with Temple.
Now he is ready for a new adaptation, not just a new coach, but a whole new school.
Now in Michigan State, Russo competes for the Spartans’ starting quarterback as they prepare for Coach Mel Tucker’s second season in charge. Michigan State still has a relic with some experience in Payton Thorne, but Russo’s arrival has sparked real intrigue, and he didn’t sound too concerned about his ability to hit the ground.
I’ve certainly been in a few different systems, which I think have certainly worked a bit in my favor, “Russo said earlier this month.” I don’t think there are many pass concepts and plays and other things that I haven’t seen here. point I’m in, this is now my fourth offense in five and a half years.
Michigan State went 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Rocky Lombardi started six of those games as a quarterback, but he’s now in Northern Illinois. The Spartans brought in Russo as a graduate transfer after he felt he needed a change from Temple.
I didn’t feel like I was progressing both on and off the field as a quarterback, Russo said.
Matt Rhule was Temple’s coach when Russo redshirted there in 2016. Since then, Geoff Collins and Rod Carey have spent time coaching the Owls. Russo started 26 games at Temple and is third on the career list in yards passes, touchdown passes and completions.
He has less time to make his mark in Michigan State, but he made it clear that his new program has a lot to offer him.
Pro-style pass concepts, pro-style run-game everything I was looking for in an offense, “Russo said.” I knew, with one year left to qualify and my goal of playing in the NFL, that in order to increase my chances of doing so, I had to allow myself to get into a similar offense. was with the next level.
Thorne was the only other quarterback to start a game for Michigan State besides Lombardi last season. While Russo brings experience, Thorne, who will be a sophomore in the fall, has even more to spare. He threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a December loss to Penn State. That yardage total was a school record for a freshman and for a quarterback on his first start.
Now Lombardi is no longer with the Spartans, but Russo has arrived to challenge Thorne.
I think the game brings out the best in a lot of guys, and you have to make a decision when someone comes in like that and how you’re going to respond to it, “Thorne said.” I think you should respond. in a way, and you just have to bow your head and work.
The Michigan State spring game is Saturday, although it is expected to be more of a drill with drills and scrimmage bouts. A limited number of spectators is allowed.
The fans probably shouldn’t spend too much time analyzing the quarterbacks. Tucker sounds like he’s willing to be very patient before expecting more clarity on that situation.
They just compete and work to get better. It hasn’t shaken on its own yet, ”Tucker said. It’s really too early for that to happen. I really like the progress they have made they work really hard and guys are getting better.
___
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
50 MINUTES AGO JOURNALNOW.COM
50 MINUTES AGO DAILYPROGRESS.COM
50 MINUTES AGO DAILYPROGRESS.COM
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]