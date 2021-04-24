MSU’s competition between Russo, Thorne has just begun

Anthony Russo has gone through many changes during his five seasons with Temple.

Now he is ready for a new adaptation, not just a new coach, but a whole new school.

Now in Michigan State, Russo competes for the Spartans’ starting quarterback as they prepare for Coach Mel Tucker’s second season in charge. Michigan State still has a relic with some experience in Payton Thorne, but Russo’s arrival has sparked real intrigue, and he didn’t sound too concerned about his ability to hit the ground.

I’ve certainly been in a few different systems, which I think have certainly worked a bit in my favor, “Russo said earlier this month.” I don’t think there are many pass concepts and plays and other things that I haven’t seen here. point I’m in, this is now my fourth offense in five and a half years.

Michigan State went 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Rocky Lombardi started six of those games as a quarterback, but he’s now in Northern Illinois. The Spartans brought in Russo as a graduate transfer after he felt he needed a change from Temple.

I didn’t feel like I was progressing both on and off the field as a quarterback, Russo said.

Matt Rhule was Temple’s coach when Russo redshirted there in 2016. Since then, Geoff Collins and Rod Carey have spent time coaching the Owls. Russo started 26 games at Temple and is third on the career list in yards passes, touchdown passes and completions.

He has less time to make his mark in Michigan State, but he made it clear that his new program has a lot to offer him.

Pro-style pass concepts, pro-style run-game everything I was looking for in an offense, “Russo said.” I knew, with one year left to qualify and my goal of playing in the NFL, that in order to increase my chances of doing so, I had to allow myself to get into a similar offense. was with the next level.

Thorne was the only other quarterback to start a game for Michigan State besides Lombardi last season. While Russo brings experience, Thorne, who will be a sophomore in the fall, has even more to spare. He threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a December loss to Penn State. That yardage total was a school record for a freshman and for a quarterback on his first start.

Now Lombardi is no longer with the Spartans, but Russo has arrived to challenge Thorne.

I think the game brings out the best in a lot of guys, and you have to make a decision when someone comes in like that and how you’re going to respond to it, “Thorne said.” I think you should respond. in a way, and you just have to bow your head and work.

The Michigan State spring game is Saturday, although it is expected to be more of a drill with drills and scrimmage bouts. A limited number of spectators is allowed.

The fans probably shouldn’t spend too much time analyzing the quarterbacks. Tucker sounds like he’s willing to be very patient before expecting more clarity on that situation.

They just compete and work to get better. It hasn’t shaken on its own yet, ”Tucker said. It’s really too early for that to happen. I really like the progress they have made they work really hard and guys are getting better.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25