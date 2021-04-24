Cricket Australia signs Cameron Green under 17 cricketers

Cricket Australia has not handed any contracts to Travis Head and Matthew Wade, while all-rounder Cameron Green has earned his first deal and the younger Will Pucovski has not been included.

Joe Burns, who lost his place in the Test series against India, and the injury-prone Mitchell Marsh have also been left out of last year’s original list with just 17 deals handed out by Cricket Australia for the 2021-2022 season.

Cricket Australia aims to create an environment where players strive for national selection through consistent international performances

Cameron Green is the only new name on the contract list that has been cut back to 17 instead of the maximum 20. Players who perform enough during the period, however, get a higher position like Marcus Stoinis was last season, but he also does not make this selection.

The contracts only include three specialist test batsmen in veteran David Warner, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne with Cricket Australia’s national selector Trevor Hohns saying he wants competition from outside of those contracted.

“There are two main reasons behind the size of the contract list,” he said. “First, we have seen more and more format specialization in recent seasons, resulting in a wider pool of players representing Australia, often beyond the initial list of contracted players at the start of each year. Second, we want to create an environment where players strive for national selection through consistent domestic performance and earn national contracts through consistent international performance. “

The ax of Matthew Wade suggests he will struggle to resume his testing career as he was also dropped from the squad for the postponed tour of South Africa in February. However, he can still play a part in the T20 World Cup when he was part of the recent limited-overs tour of New Zealand in December and captained Australia, as a stand-in for Aaron Finch, against India.

Travis Head was dropped after two Tests against India when the selectors chose to stay with Matthew Wade amid a batting reshuffle when Will Pucovski and David Warner both returned from injury at the SCG.

However, he was part of the roster for the then planned tour of South Africa and had a prolific Sheffield Shield season, having finished as the second-greatest point scorer behind Cameron Green and likely a strong candidate for a spot in the middle class. in the ashes.

“There will be a significant amount of international cricket in all formats over the next 12 months and the door to national selection has never been closed to players outside of this list,” said Trevor Hohns, Cricket Australia’s national selector.

Both Cameron Green and Will Pucovski made their debut last summer, but it’s only the all-rounder that makes the list. Cameron Green played all four Tests against India, while Will Pucovski, who hit back-to-back double centuries in the Sheffield Shield earlier in the season before having another concussion, made his debut in Sydney, scoring half a century. , but was subsequently sidelined. due to a shoulder injury.

Cameron Green’s 84 against India at SCG Demonstrated technique and determination and crack Australia is confident his bowling will have an impact: Trevor Hohns

Expected to recover in time for the start of next season, Will Pucovski is the favorite to join David Warner to open the batter in the Test side for the Ashes and the one-off game against Afghanistan that has been colored in advance.

Cameron Green had a brilliant season with the bat for Western Australia, where he was the leading Sheffield Shield point scorer with 922 at 76.83. He made 236 runs in four tests, including the first half century with the SCG. However, he went wicketless in the series – collecting just three in the Shield – while working his back after a stress fracture.

“Cameron is a player who we believe will play an important role for Australian cricket after his impressive breakthrough summer,” said Hohns. “His 84 in the second innings against India at the SCG showed excellent technique and determination and we are confident that his bowling will have an impact on an international level. His domestic form was also excellent, and we expect him to get better with more international exposure. “

While much of Australia’s schedule for the next 12 months has yet to be confirmed, they will be back in action with ODIs and T20Is in the West Indies in July before potentially heading straight to Bangladesh for a T20I series.

Cricket Australia will send its team to Sri Lanka ahead of the T20 World Cup – currently scheduled for India in October – before returning home for a season expected to include a one-off test against Afghanistan ahead of the Ashes to take place. from early December to mid-January.

According to the FTP, South Africa will be touring early next year for white ball matches before Australia has scheduled a full tour against Pakistan starting in late February. Australia has not played an overseas test since the 2019 Ashes, with travel through Bangladesh and South Africa delayed due to Covid-19.

Cricket Australia Contract List: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Adam Zampa