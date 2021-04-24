With the national title behind her, Hope hockey is looking to the future

HOLLAND Every sports team has faced ups and downs during the season devastated by COVID, but only the elite can rise above it and claim the top spot in their respective sport.

The Hope College ice hockey team joined that select squad on Tuesday-evening when they defeated Arkansas 3-0 to earn the ACHA Division III national championship. The win marks the second title in the teams’ 25-year history, the first being in 2018.

The team easily beat most opponents this season, finishing with a record of 13-2-1 and ending the campaign with a six-game winning streak. Coach Chris Van Timmeren, who leads the Flying Dutch in his 22nd season, said he was delighted with how his team jumped through all the hoops the pandemic forced them to just get back on the ice.

I am really proud of the guys and how hard they have worked through many setbacks, not only on the ice but also off the ice with COVID and testing, said Van Timmeren. What they had to endure was more difficult than just winning a national championship.

The first three rounds of the tournament went well for Hope. They outperformed their first three opponents 24-4 and the outcomes of those games were rarely questionable even late in the second period. But in the semi-finals the setback re-emerged.

They took on Michigan with a foray into the title game at stake. At the start of the third period, Hope was three goals behind with only 20 minutes to play. But the Flying Dutchmen refused to give up the season and scored two goals in the first five minutes of the frame. They eventually pushed the game to extra time, where freshman Jake Adams found the back of the net to take the win.

Knowing how to win when things hit you, having that experience is valuable, said Van Timmeren. Looking at their faces between the second and third periods [of the semifinal]I could see it was not a group that would just lay down, they were ready to fight.

Junior Brad Bayshore, the team captain, said they knew after the win over the Wolverines that no one could stop this group of guys.

It was just a great feeling to achieve that feat with all these guys you’ve played with for the past year, Bayshore said. Everyone played their part, everyone contributed to the best of their ability with the talents that God gave them, we were able to come out successfully and the momentum that came in the last game was pretty great for us to to feed it.

Junior goalkeeper Lukas Schut managed to keep the momentum rolling for Hope. He was a brick wall during the tournament, giving up zero goals in the last five periods of the tournament, including overtime in the penultimate game.

The goalkeeper allowed only seven goals in the national tournament, earning first-team honors at the tournament. Though he was quick to turn down the credit and shower his teammates with praise for making his life easy by scoring often and limiting the good looks of their opponents.

They make it really easy when I know we have the option to set more than five goals [almost] every game, said Schut. This whole year we had the firepower, we knew we could, so I give all the credit to the guys in front of me.

I will stay with the vast majority of those teammates again next season. The Flying Dutchmen only lose one player to graduation, reserve goalkeeper Jacob Woodford. So they’ve got all the guys who contributed on the ice back for another national title run in 2022.

Van Timmeren is pumped to have the entire core of a national title-winning team on campus. He knows what they are capable of and the heights they can attain. So just hours after they picked up the Championship Cup, he’d already set his sights on staying in that elite group of teams at the top of their sport.

I’m always excited to win the league championship, but today after that and I’m looking forward to the recruiting part of this, said Van Timmeren. Finish that well in the coming week and then start well with the game planning for the 21-22 season.

