Graeme McDowell: Northern Irishman fires fantastic hole-in-one at Zurich Classic





McDowell’s first hole-in-one in his career helped him and partner Matt Wallace make a difference Graeme McDowell shot his first PGA Tour hole-in-one on the 17th hole on day two of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. The Northern Irishman and Englishman Matt Wallace are five shots off the lead at eight under par after a second round of 70 at the team event. The pair started the day four shots in a row and finished in ninth place, two shots within the cutmark. Cameron Champ and Tony Finau signed for a 68 and join Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura in part of the lead. The American pair got two shots on the front nine and three coming home, while a bogey on the par-four 12th was their only dropped shot. Norwegians Hovland and Ventura followed their first round 62 with a 69 in the foursomes, a double bogey on 16th that was more than made up for by four birdies in their last nine holes of the day to sit at 13 under. “I’ll take that!” McDowell’s hole-in-one came on the tough 216-yard par-three 17th, his and Wallace’s eighth hole of the day at TPC Louisiana. The 2010 US Open champion worked a low draw back in the breeze from side to side, landing the ball in front of the green and making its way to the hole and bottom of the cup. McDowell hadn’t even seen the ball enter when he pulled his tee out of the ground and was surprised when Wallace grabbed it. “I would have been really happy with anything that was dry there, but I’ll have one!” McDowell said after collecting his ball from the hole. The second round was a best-ball format, with the lowest 33 teams and a draw then progressing to the weekend. Teams again play alternate shots for Saturday’s third round, with the fourball-esque format returning for the final round.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos