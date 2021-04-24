I know the 2022 ODI World Cup is my swan song, says Mithali Raj





Indian cricket great Mithali Raj said on Saturday that the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand will be her swan song after 23 illustrious years in international cricket. The 38-year-old is statistically the most successful hitter in women’s 50-over cricket and only the second woman and the first Indian to score 10,000 runs in international cricket. She led India to the final of the last World Cup, in England in 2017. The next edition was postponed due to the pandemic. It’s been 21 years of international cricket and I know 2022 is my swan song … the World Cup, Mithali said during the book’s virtual launch 1971: The Beginning of Indias Cricketing Greatness, edited by Harper Collins and co-author of Boria Majumdar and Gautam Bhattacharya. The last year equals the 20 years of my international cricket, she added. The 38-year-old said she had to stay motivated during the pandemic that pushed the party tour network by a year. I know we are in difficult times, but it takes a lot of effort to keep working on my fitness. I’m not getting any younger, in fact, I’m getting older and I know the importance of fitness, Mithali said. The importance of a very good emotional and mental set-up, knowing that there will be very few tours before the World Cup. India will play four bilateral series in England, Australia and New Zealand in the coming year and a home game against the West Indies in between. Each tour (from now on) is important to me as a batter in determining how I’m going to get the team to regroup and build a team for the World Cup, she said. Yes, I am very optimistic when I look at the girls and the way they have worked with all the facilities they have in this day and age and with the focus and enthusiasm that a series is on the way. She admitted that fast bowling is an area the team needs to improve and build a pool with the future in mind as Jhulan Goswami is also reaching the corporate end of her career. We definitely need to look at some of the players and prepare them for New Zealand, so yes. The game’s most prolific hitter also said she’s seriously looking for some good bowling options for the vibrant New Zealand courses on offer next year. With PTI inputs

