NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes complete late comeback against Ice Wolves

After giving up an early lead, the Odessa Jackalopes managed to score two unanswered goals in the last five minutes of the game to take a 3-2 victory over the New Mexico Ice Wolves in the North American Hockey League action Friday night at Ector County Coliseum.

Trailing 2-1, Odessas tied the game to Joey Musa and Aidan Cobb scored a minute later to give the Jackalopes a come-from-behind victory.

We talked about playing more desperately and playing with energy and working on the things we worked on during practice, said Odessa head coach Jason Fortier. It was important for us to know that when we got into the battles we were all in. I thought we started to play better in the last few minutes and then we played great in the last five.

This win means a lot to us, Cobb said. It was a great win. This is a great group and we were able to fight back.

The Jackalopes (11-32-2-3 overall, 27 points) were outshot 28-22 by the Ice Wolves.

Odessa goalkeeper Connor Hasley had 26 saves for the Jackalopes, while New Mexicos Beni Halasz had 19.

I thought Hasley made a lot of good saves, Fortier said. He made a key save in the first period and then we got a goal. At the end of the day he has to save to help us and he did that tonight.

The Jackalopes started the evening on a promising note and created numerous scoring opportunities in the first period.

However, those missed opportunities frustrated the hosts as the opening period seemed destined to end without a score until the last minute when Gabe Bennett found the back of the net to give the Jackalopes a 1-0 lead with 44 seconds to go in the first period . . Joe Schubert and Charles-Edward Tardif were given assists.

I thought we started pretty slow, but we kept darting away, Fortier said. It wasn’t that we gave up much, we felt like we were always behind the play. Then we talked about playing desperately and it seemed like we were pushing it up a notch.

While the Jackalopes had their scoring chances in the first period, the Ice Wolves also made some threats. New Mexico (18-28-2-2) was unable to take advantage of Odessas on three penalties from the opening period. The Ice Wolves outdid the Jackalopes 13-8 in the first 20 minutes.

An Odessa penalty for Ben Doherty for tripping led to a power play in New Mexico six minutes after the second period.

New Mexico took advantage of the power play advantage when Keegan Langefels shot one past Black and the game tied at 1-1 with 12:59 remaining in the second period.

The Ice Wolves kept the momentum in the third period, leading 2-1 thanks to Mitch Beckers’ goal with 11:12 to play.

However, the Jackalopes had a late answer when Musa fired a shot past Halasz with 4:28 left in the period to level the match at 2-2. A minute later, Odessa regained the lead for good with Cobb putting his team back in front from the left wing with 3:22 on the clock for the lead goal.

It was great, Cobb said. Ben Doherty made a great game for me and I was able to get the shot. Right when they scored, we were able to fight back. We were able to pull it back.

The Jackalopes return to the action on Saturday to conclude their series with the Ice Wolves.

I think every win is important, Fortier said. Every win feels good. But the emotion behind it, guys kept on with it and kept working. Some of our top guys didn’t play well, but then the light switch came on and we started playing better.

