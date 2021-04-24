How Sutirtha Mukherjee moved from pre-Rio 2016 ban to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics

During the previous Olympic cycle, Indian paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee filed a ban for alleged age fraud and couldn’t even try to make it to the Games in Rio. The despair she felt then almost led her to give up the sport.

During this Olympic cycle, the 25-year-old from West Bengal sealed her quota for the Tokyo Games with a victory in the top of the group in the Asian Olympic qualifier. She fought back to beat India No 1 Manika Batra in a telling performance.

The story of the two Olympics reads like an arc of redemption from fiction. The journey from not even watching the sport in 2015 to becoming India’s second highest female player was understandably difficult, but it led to her childhood dream come true of representing India at the Olympics.

It’s a whole new feeling, I can’t describe it. My dream has come true and now I just want to have a memorable performance in Tokyo, do something that no other Indian woman has done, Mukherjee said. Scroll.in.

There is a calm confidence in the statement, not just out of candor, but based on the belief that it has finally found its place.

An occasional passion

Table tennis was not a natural choice, but rather an incidental occurrence. Hailing from Naihati, a small town in West Bengal, there were limited opportunities to practice indoor sports.

My mom really wanted me to play an indoor game. There was a local club where table tennis was the most prolific sport, so we chose it over badminton and volleyball. Slowly I started playing local tournaments and then winning them. So I got more interested in the sport. In 2006 I played my first nationality and then table tennis became a full passion, Mukherjee said.

Then I won the juniors nationally and then took part in the Youth Olympic Games. Now I am a two-time national champion and I have a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. My life was governed by table tennis, people now know me from the sport, she added.

In addition to her mother, Mukherjees’s greatest support was her coaches, former national team coach Soumyadeep Roy and national champion Poulomi Ghatak. Both Bengali players are Indian table tennis veterans and have their own academy in Jadavpur where Mukherjee trains and resides. These are the three people she cites in almost every comment as solely responsible for her rise.

There was a time when I had no vision of my career, I played in international tournaments and came back. My coaches then started giving me small goals like reaching the top 300 and then 200 of the world rankings. Now I’m in the top 100 and the top 50 is next, this has given me a mental boost, she said.

Bounces back from ban

This new attitude is evident in her ranking as she climbed from world number 502 to 95 in a year. This after she nearly gave up playing after her 2015 ban. But the motivation of her support system pushed her and she bounced back to become India No 1.

The spell was the most challenging part of my career, I was so devastated I wouldn’t even play or watch matches. My family would tell me you are injured and therefore away from the game. My coach said you have to play to come back and prove yourself, there’s no point in feeling sad.

Then I started practicing and training again. I had to be mentally strong if the people around me supported me like that. I told myself that crying or staying at home was pointless and I built my confidence. I worked really hard and that’s why I was able to come back like I did, Mukherjee explained.

Her two national singles titles came in 2017 and 2019 and in 2018 she was part of the Indias CWG gold-winning women’s team. She went on to gain crucial experience at Ultimate Table Tennis, taking famous wins in 2019 over Germany’s much higher-ranking Petrissa Solja and Taipei Cheng I-Ching. In 2020, she stunned World No. 19 Bernadette Szocs at the ITTF World Team Qualification tournament before the pandemic struck.

Sutirtha Mukherjee plays for U-Mumbai in UTT

These victories have helped build her confidence and she ensures that the hard-earned mental focus continues with constant meditation and sessions with a psychologist. During the shutdown last year, she attended online fitness sessions hosted by her academy and did shadow training when she was at home.

In the run-up to the Olympics, her coaches are there every day because she undergoes a tough workout and has a new fitness trainer. They plan her schedule so that there is no headache for her and have helped her plan a strategy for her opponents.

I plan my game a lot for my opponents and change my game accordingly. My coaches help me plan and they changed my game a lot so that I can do things I couldn’t before. My forehand is pimples and the backhand is clear, so I do a lot of variations, I change the rubber at crucial moments, she says of her playing style. The 25-year-old looks up to China Liu Shiwen’s style of play and even tries to imitate her at times, resulting in a more offensive play.

The focus is now entirely on Tokyo. Everyone has ups and downs in life and I had to work a lot harder from a small town. But when I’m at the Olympics, I forget all the effort and just remember that the fight brought me here and be proud of it, she said in a refreshingly candid moment.

Armed with that positive attitude, unwavering support from the coaches, and a constantly improving game, Mukherjee is a player to watch out for for the upcoming Olympics and beyond.