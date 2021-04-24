Round 3 TV times, streaming





Tony Finau and Cameron Champ have one eye on a win en route to Saturday at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in 2021. Getty images The cut was made at the 2021 Zurich Classic in New Orleans, and now the surviving teams will compete for position at TPC Louisiana on Saturday. Here's what you need to know to watch the third round. Preview of Zurich Classic Round 3 Tony Finau and Cameron Champ are having a blast working together in New Orleans this week, and the good vibes are paying off when it comes to their scorecards. The pair had one of the lowest rounds on Thursday, shooting a 63 in four ball. And they didn't skip a beat when the format switched to alternate recording on Friday.

Nick Piastowski



Finau and Champ tied the score for the best score in the round, combined for a four-under-68. All told, they are now 13 under and right in front of the lead on their way to Saturday’s third round. The team they share top honors with after 36 holes is that of Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura, who went 62-69 to reach that number. The two leading teams will see each other a lot on Saturday. They hit together in the final group at 12:45 p.m. Below you will find everything you need to know to watch the third round of the Zurich Classic 2021 on TV or online. How to watch Zurich Classic Round 3 on TV Golf Channel will broadcast the early action of the third round of the 2021 Zurich Classic from New Orleans with two hours of coverage on Saturdays from 1:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET. Next, CBS will take over for the completion of the third round from 3 – 6 p.m. ET. How to stream Zurich Classic Round 3 online You can stream the third round of Golf Channel TV coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2021 on golfchannel.com and the CBS broadcasts cbs.com/live or Paramount +. Fans can also watch Featured Group coverage of the third round all day Saturday PGA Tour Live with a subscription. How to bet risk-free on the Zurich Classic! Chirp is a new golf game platform that allows users to place live bets with fake money to win great real prizes. Owned by GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM Golf, the app is designed to inject the adrenaline of live gambling into a fun, risk-free game. Click here for more information about Chirp. 2021 Zurich Classic Round 3 start times (All times ET) T-piece No. 1 12:45 PM – Cameron Champ, Tony Finau; Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

12:32 pm – Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose; Bubba Watson, Scottie Scheffler

12:19 pm – Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel; Richy Werenski, Peter Uihlein

12:06 pm – Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith; Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez

11:53 am – Cameron Percy, Greg Chalmers; Rob Oppenheim, Grayson Murray

11:34 am – Billy Horschel, Sam Burns; Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer

11:21 am – Brendon Todd, Chris Kirk; Keegan Bradley, Brendan Steele

11:08 am – Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk; Graeme McDowell, Matt Wallace

10:55 am – Brice Garnett, Scott Stallings; Max Homa, Talor Gooch

10:42 am – Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander; Thomas Pieters, Tom Lewis

10:29 am – Keith Mitchell, Brandt Snedeker; Doc Redman, Sam Ryder

10:10 am – Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Kyle Stanley; Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney

9:57 am – Peter Malnati, Chris Baker; Justin Suh, Doug Ghim

9:44 am – Michael Gligic, Vincent Whaley; Wyndham Clark, Erik van Rooyen

9:31 am – Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay; Michael Kim, Brandon Hagy

9:18 am – Danny Willett, Tyrrell Hatton; David Hearn, Zack Sucher

9:05 am – Sepp Straka, Josh Teater As a managing producer for GOLF.com, Cunningham edits, writes and publishes stories on GOLF.com and manages the brand’s e-newsletters, reaching more than 1.4 million subscribers every month. As a former two-time intern, he helps GOLF.com hum the news stories and service content of our reporters and writers beyond, and works with the tech team to develop new products and innovative ways to bring an engaging site to us. audience.

