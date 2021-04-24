Western Alamance uses a late defensive stop to defeat rival Eastern Alamance





Western Alamance relied on its defense in the fourth quarter to move to next week’s NC High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 3A football eastern regional final the following week. The Warriors were able to hold off rival Eastern Alamance 14-7 at David Morton Field at AM Primm Stadium. Western Alamance came in at number 11 in Friday’s playoff game in the recent HighSchoolOT Top 25 East football poll, while Eastern Alamance made the list at number 23. On April 3, Western Alamance went to Mebane and covered Eastern Alamance by a 33-14 final margin. The Warriors scored 26 points in the second half on their way to that impressive victory on the road. In the overall head-to-head series, WA has held five of the last six meetings. Only Easterns triumphed (42-7) in that stretch came on November 1, 2019. Western Alamance was the first to strike when senior running Tyrone Slade stormed down the right side of the attack line with just 32 taps left in the first quarter. Jacob Carter (freshman kicker) took an extra point to pass the Warriors 7-0. The Eagles tied the score with exactly seven minutes to play in the second quarter. Junior quarterback Hunter Douglas found junior wide Kasen McCawley across the center of the field for a touchdown from 26 yards. EA senior Emily Krans was perfect on an extra point attempt and the two cross-county enemies were even 7-7. Eastern Alamance and Western Alamance went 7-all together at halftime. The Eagles kicked before the second quarter ended, but were also looking for possession to start the third period. To open the second half, Eastern Alamance was unable to move the football and had to kick again. Western Alamance responded by draining most of its third quarter clock and ending that long drive with a touchdown. Kendall McKoy, the Warriors senior quarterback and Gardner-Webb University promise, rolled out of the pocket and hit junior receiver Eric Wagoner for an eight-yard score, which turned out to be the winning streak. Carters point-after made the new count 14-7 WA with 1:12 left in the third. Eastern Alamance made its second ball game turnover during the fourth quarter when Douglas was stopped at a quarterback goalkeeper, but the pigskin was loose and recovered Western Alamance’s second defensive defender Calvin Galloway, Jr. with solid field position. The Eagles also coughed up kickoff that followed the landing of Westerns in the opening frame. Fast-forward to the late stages of the last quarter, Eastern Alamance put together a drive that moved within the opponent’s 10-yard line. Douglas was lit in second place by Western Alamance senior defensive tackle Jontavius ​​Cousin for a loss of yardage. The Eagles turned to McCawley behind center, but the two subsequent games were negative results, battered snap and passed the end zone to overturn Friday’s second round. First quarter: Western Alamance 7, Eastern Alamance 0 Peace: Eastern Alamance 7, Western Alamance 7 Third quarter: Western Alamance 14, Eastern Alamance 7 Last: Western Alamance 14, Eastern Alamance 7 Western Alamance (9-0) with a three-hour bus journey to undefeated Havelock this Friday night with an Eastern Regional Championship trophy at stake and a chance to play for the 3A state title. The Warriors fell short against Havelock in the 2019 playoffs (31-24). Eastern Alamance generally drops to 6-2 and that’s where the campaign will end in the spring of 2021. The Eagles had two losses to rival Western Alamance, but the team was outperformed 40-21 in those outings. More on this

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos