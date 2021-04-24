M’town tennis wins 3-2, K’ville falls 4-1 – Lake County Record-Bee





CLOVERDALE Taking an unexpected trip to Cloverdale worked great for the tennis team at Middletown High School, a 3-2 winner of the Eagles in Coastal Mountain Conference Friday afternoon in Cloverdale. While the match was originally supposed to take place on the Hidden Valley Lake tracks, it was moved to Cloverdale at the request of the Eagles due to transportation issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Middletown (1-1) recorded his first win of the season by winning both doubles and winning in No. 3 singles where Reese Caldwell defeated Grace Kelder 6-0, 6-3. In doubles, Joe and John Reynoso won 6-2, 6-1 in doubles at No. 1 and the Mustangs also won No. 2 doubles by forfeiting. In other games, Paige Astley fell 6-3, 6-4 in No. 1 singles, while Lara Patterson dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision in No. 2 singles. According to Middletown head coach Tracey Kucer, both games were competitive and well played. It was a great game, Kucer said of Patterson’s loss. And there were many long rallies in Paige’s race. Kucer added, it was our first team win and they look really good. Middletown fell 4-1 in St. Helena in the season opener on Tuesday. The Mustangs will be back in action next Tuesday in Kelseyville. In another tennis action Friday: Saint Helena 4, Kelseyville 1 At Kelseyville, the St. Helena Saints improved to 2-0 in conference play with a win in Kelseyville, where the Knights’ lone win came in the first singles when Johnny Rixen rallied 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 made on Macie McPherson. In other singles, Audie Novak defeated Larue Furlani 6-4, 6-0 in second singles, and Robert Przybylinski defeated Ryann Taylor 7-5, 6-4 in third singles. In the doubles, Hannah Scully and Rylan Lipscomb from Kelseyville fell 6-2, 7-5 from Max Brown and Will Pakter in number 1 doubles. In number 2 doubles, Henry Dixon and Vinny Altemus of St. Helena defeated Samantha Carter and Maddy Madrzyk 6-0, 6-1. Kelseyville (0-2) is home again on Tuesday against Middletown (1-1).

