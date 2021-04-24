Sports
How to Avoid Crazy NFL Draft Day Choices
LAS VEGAS A year ago, the NFL Draft provided an oasis for gamblers thirsty for action other than Belarusian table tennis or Nicaraguan football.
More than a month in a pandemic that halted nearly all sports on the planet and closed the city’s hotels and casinos for 11 weeks, unprecedented attention engulfed that virtual tour.
The physical draw, and the thousands of visitors and millions of dollars it generates annually for lucky hosts, was planned for Vegas, where the Raiders who would land in a shiny new dome would be celebrated in a grand way.
All that was canceled, however, hit the city with another belly punch.
It was definitely a double whammy, said Jeffrey Benson, Circa Sports operations manager. Many books were closed and people were trying to get money in and bet on these props. It was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Benson and his Circa colleagues provided roadside convenience for customers eager to register for the company’s mobile app and / or fund those accounts, to bet on the design for 2020 from their couch.
The design starts on Thursday in Cleveland and Las Vegas is on deck for next year. Last year’s zeal has certainly carried over into 2021. The NFL Draft is now much more than a novelty for Vegas sportsbooks.
While that concept was virtual, we could put a huge amount of emphasis on it because it really was the only sport or event outside of Russian Ping-Pong or Cactus Tour golf, Benson said.
Last year our concept menu was more extensive than in a normal year. And I say we went one step further this year. It’s probably the deepest concept prop menu that may have ever been seen.
A PACKAGE WITH ATTITUDE
Circas concept proposal booklet is three pages, covered with options on both sides. Many are props for players, a place where certain youngsters can be lined up, with associated Over and Under prizes.
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is 5, an Over price of +140 (risk of $ 100 to win $ 140), Under at -175. He will interest us further.
Will the Bears’ first pick be an offensive lineman? Yes is +150, no -190. Who will draft Gators quarterback Kyle Trask? At +650, the Bears and Patriots are the favorites.
The two Circa options that moved the most, Benson told me Tuesday, were Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (draft position 170 to 91) and Stanford quarterback Davis Mills (140 to 68).
The player’s props in draft position are what we wrote the most number of tickets on, Benson said. Most of the moves we did early on were on Unders, with quarterbacks and some wide receivers and offensive linemen.
At no. 1, its a data that new Jaguars Clemson coach Urban Meyer will pack quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Of the insiders and former scouts that Long Island handicapper Tom Barton has spoken to, many believe that Lawrence has more talent at this stage than John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.
With the Bears, Barton is in a strange position. He gathers information, which he disseminates about his syndicated SportsGarten radio show and bets accordingly, with profit as the sole target for his clients and him. Still, the New Yorker born is also a lifelong Bears fan, since Jim McMahon, Sweetness and the Fridge.
I hope they pick an attacking lineman, a tackle with attitude in the first round, Barton said. It’s a deep, wide receiver and I think they can wait for one of them. I want the offensive lineman.
Barton bet on running backs taken in the first round, so anyone who thinks one will be selected should follow suit. He is confident that both Alabama’s Najee Harris and Clemson’s Travis Etienne will be among the top 32 picks.
For quarterbacks in the first round, William Hill has set 5 as the number, Over at +350, Under -430. Lawrence first, then no order, said Barton Trey Lance (North Dakota State), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Mac Jones (Alabama), and Zach Wilson (BYU).
Barton is on Over, for another favorite bet as he predicts Mills of Trask will go in the first round.
CONNECTING POINTS
The intriguing figure of the design is arguably the Gators 6-6, 240 pound Pitts, which Conner Streeter, the alias of a professional offshore gambler and former collegiate soccer player, calls a freak athlete.
When thinking about why the 49ers moved up nine places, to No. 3 overall, Streeter said this draft isn’t made up of three generations of quarterbacks. To guarantee that you get, you could split two future first round tips and a third rounder.
That’s insane, Streeter said, unless you think you’ve identified a once-in-a-lifetime talent.
Perhaps 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is looking for the third-best quarterback. But Streeter said that generation might be Pitts, who would pair up with the strikingly tight-sided George Kittle.
That could be a reflection of the Patriots Rob Gronkowski-Aaron Hernandez’s effective plan of 2010-12. Those Patriots won 39 of the 48 regular season games, but lost their lone Super Bowl.
With receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Streeter envisions a dynamic, double team-resistant receiving corps. Several outlets have Pitts fourth to Atlanta, so under 5 on him presents another sharp bet.
Ridiculous talent, said Streeter. Maybe the Niners have positioned themselves to do something that no one would expect. Which, if you connected the dots, would be Pitts.
