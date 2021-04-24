2021 Kentucky Derby Odds, Contenders: Legendary Expert Who Nailed Tiz the Law Lists Surprising Picks





Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen is one of the most experienced trainers in his field as two-time Trainer of the Year. The only trophy missing from his resume, however, is a victory in the Kentucky Derby, which would complete his Triple Crown career. Asmussen has another shot at the Kentucky Derby in 2021 thanks to Midnight Bourbon, who looked impressive after setting the fastest time of 13 horses in a tune-up on April 19. Asmussen says Midnight Bourbon is “as good as it’s ever been” in the run-up to the 2021 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Post time is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 6:57 p.m. ET and Midnight Bourbon is listed at 15-1 in the last 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Asmussen also has another competitor among the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses, as Super Stock starts at 20-1. Before you make a 2021 Kentucky Derby pick, you have to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin ‘Hank Goldberg. Former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004 he ate for the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner prompted Goldberg to play Zito’s 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $ 24,000. His success has continued at SportsLine. At the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer issued a $ 20 exacta that paid out 9-1. At the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who took a convincing victory in the first Triple Crown race of the year. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed exactly the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver. In July he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August, he released the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta in the Pacific Classic. Before last year’s Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg placed him among his top horses, and Authentic held Tiz the Law off nearly four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg’s lead has gone way up. Now Goldberg has studied and has studied the 2021 Kentucky Derby field of hopefuls has only released its picks, predictions and best contenders to SportsLine. Top 2021 Kentucky Derby Predictions For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg completely fades Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites 6-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. He takes an impressive victory at the Louisiana Derby. However, Hot Rod Charlie will face a lengthy layoff on May 1 as it has been six weeks since he won that race at the Fair Grounds. History has not been kind to breaks like this as only two Kentucky Derby winners have won since 1956 after being fired for six or more weeks. Hammerin ‘Hank is also unsure if Hot Rod Charlie’s form at the Louisiana Derby is sustainable at Churchill Downs, saying, “I don’t know if he can repeat that.” With so many other quality contenders in the field, the value isn’t there for Hot Rod Charlie for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets, according to Goldberg. How To Make Predictions For Kentucky Derby In 2021 Instead, Goldberg’s best choice is a horse that “has the right running style and finishes well”. He also ranks high on a monster underdog that makes the public completely sleep, calling him his best value.He shares which horses to return here. So who will win the Kentucky Derby in 2021? And which sleeper is a must-back? Then check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds for 2021 below visit SportsLine to see Goldberg’s picks for the Kentucky Derby. 2021 Kentucky Derby Contenders, Odds Horse Opportunities Essential quality 5-2 Hot Rod Charlie 6-1 Medina Spirit 8-1 Rock Your World 8-1 Well-known agenda 12-1 Very motivated 15-1 Mandaloun 15-1 Midnight Bourbon 15-1 Super stock 20-1 Bourbonic 30-1 Caddo River 30-1 Dynamic 30-1 Soup and sandwich 30-1 Helium 50-1 Hidden stock 50-1 Just like the king 50-1 Holiness 50-1







