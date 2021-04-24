Analysis of the recent history of the No. 19 choice

The 2021 NFL Draft is just days away. The Washington Football Team is on the clock at selection No. 19 overall. The last decade of draft history at pick # 19 has had mixed results.

In just a few days, the NFL Draft for 2021 will happily kick off. We encourage you to keep reading the Washington Football Team-related mock drafts on this website, but know that each of us is filled with excitement and just ready to start the draft.

We all love mock concepts, but at some point we just have to see what’s going to happen. Washington will of course be on the clock for the first time at pick # 19, barring transactions.

This article will not be a mock version, but a few possible options for the WFT will be briefly discussed under option No. 19, if in fact you have not read enough mock drafts so far.

First, let’s look back at the past decade of NFL Draft History with a focus on the players selected at Choice No. 19. As a design history enthusiast, I find it intriguing to see what caliber of the player can be found at any particular point of the design. Design history has a way of showing what kind of talent may be available in certain places. So it is something to keep in mind.

After looking at the players selected at No. 19 overall, starting with the 2010 NFL Draft, history has shown mixed results in terms of career success. Success is defined by Merriam-Webster Dictionary as ‘a favorable or desired outcome’.

Since 2010, the number 19 players have combined for one Pro Bowl appearance and four Super Bowl rings. Each player has achieved their own version of success in their respective careers, but only a few really stand out. Here are those players:

No. 19 Overall Picks from 2010-2020 NFL Draft