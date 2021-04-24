Ashleigh Barty vs Elina Svitolina Odds and Prediction





Ashleigh Barty in action against Laura Siegmund during their WTA Tour Ladies Singles Round of 16 tennis match at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday April 21, 2021. (Thomas Kienzle / Pool via AP)

World # 1 Ashleigh Barty is the -265 favorite to beat Elina Svitolina in their WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix semifinal on Saturday April 24.

Svitolina is # 5 in the WTA singles rankings

Barty has won eight consecutive games against top 10 players, including two wins over Svitolina

When it comes to taking on the world’s best tennis players, Ashleigh Barty performs with the smooth efficiency of a Porsche. The world’s No. 1 will enter her semi-final at the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Saturday, April 24 against Elina Svitolina in fifth place, who has won eight consecutive matches against top 10 players in the world.

Barty is listed as the -265 favorite to send Svitolina and advance to the tournament final. Neither player in this semi-final has ever played in the final of this event.

The race is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. It is broadcast by Tennis Channel.

Ashleigh Barty v Elina Svitolina Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Total at DraftKings Ashleigh Barty -265 +2.5 (-420) O 17.5 (-385) Elina Svitolina +205 -2.5 (+300) You 17.5 (+280)

Opportunities from April 23

Barty gathers to defeat Pliskova

In Friday’s quarter-final against Karolina Pliskova, best-seeded Barty gave up two points from a loss at five separate points during the game. However, she came back from a break-down in the final set to take the win by a 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 verdict.

Pliskova served for the match, a 5–4 lead in the third set. The Czech player converted all three breakpoints on Barty’s serve, while she saved 14 of the 19 breakpoints of her own. However, when Barty drew 5-5 in the deciding set, she scored 10 of the last 12 points to win the match.

After losing the first set 6-2, Barty changed her tactics. She forced Pliskova to come to the net with her patented short, cutting shots. That opened up the opportunity for Barty to make passing shots for winners.

Barty competed in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix as the +350 favorite in the opening line. This is her first match on clay since she won the French Open in 2019.

Svitolina fends off Kvitova

Facing reigning champion Petra Kvitova in her quarterfinals, fourth-seeded Svitolina also came dangerously close to the end of her tournament. She held back a few match points to beat Kvitova 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-2.

That was, in fact, the last of several impressive rallies the Ukrainian player ended to beat Kvitova. She was one set behind and was 5-2 behind in the second set when she avoided the two match points.

Saved match points

Won 11 of the last 13 games @ElinaSvitolina the defending champion strikes Kvitova in three sets, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2.#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/nuKLBYFVz4 – wta (@WTA) April 23, 2021

Surviving that fear, Svitolina won 11 of the next 13 games to end Kvitova’s six-game winning streak in Stuttgart. It was only her fourth win in 11 games against Kvitova.

Barty has Edge of Late

Under her eight-game win streak across top 10 players, Barty has defeated Svitolina twice, both times in two sets. She defeated the Ukrainian 6-3, 6-3 earlier this year in the semi-finals in Miami. She also won Svitolina 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the 2019 WTA Finals.

However, prior to those two games, Svitolina was 5-0 against Barty. She won 10 of 12 sets during that five-match winning streak, including a round 128 win at Wimbledon in 2017.

Ashleigh Barty vs Elina Svitolina Stats

1 WTA rankings 5 10 WTA titles 15 15 WTA Final Appearances 18 18-3 WL (2021) 17-6 79.6 Won Service Games 61.9 39.9 Return Games Won 38.3 61.7 Breakpoints saved 47.8 127 Aces 61

Barty opened the game in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix by beating Germany’s 2016 finalist Laura Siegemund 6-0, 7-5. Svitolina started her tournament with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 decision over two-time Porsche Tennis Grand Prix champion Angelique Kerber of Germany.

Barty will have to rely on her dominant service game to keep Svitolina at bay. In her Miami win, Barty broke Svitolina’s service five times. Barty hit 27 winners, while Svitolina only got 11.

Through @tennisabstractSince the beginning of 2019, Ashleigh Barty is 15-3 (.833) on clay and 77-17 (.819) overall in matches at WTA level Heck of a comeback today from 53 behind in the third set to knock out Pliskova 26 61 75 (who, by the way, looked VERY good in her last two games this week) https://t.co/HiIvV8YBSR pic.twitter.com/y7y3NiPj3n – Alex Gruskin (@GreatShotPod) April 23, 2021

In all, Barty has won 10 of her past 11 games. She is 14-8 all-time in the semi-finals of the WTA. She is 4-1 in her last five games on clay.

Svitolina has been played 14-2 in her last 16 games on hard courts. She has reached at least the quarter-finals in each of her last four clay court events, including a victory in Strasbourg last September.

Expect this one to be a hard-won three-set affair. But Barty has been ahead of Svitolina lately. Anticipate that this will continue to be the case.

Select: Ashleigh Barty (-265); Barty 2-1 (+310)

