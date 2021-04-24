The General Assembly of the OOC approves the budget and programs for 2021





Muscat: The General Assembly of the Olympic Committee of Oman (OOC) held its regular meeting at the Oman Olympic Academy (OOA) on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, OOC Chairman, in the presence of board members and members of the General Assembly. The OOC Chairman began the meeting by welcoming the members and announced that the meeting quorum had been reached. He reviewed the agenda and annual report on the governance situation and activities, as well as the OOC programs implemented last year, the internal activity project and the committee’s plan for international shareholdings that were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The final account of the committee for the fiscal year ended 2020 was revised where the auditors clarified some important points and details in the account, and accordingly it was approved by the members of the association. The Chairman of the OOC presented a summary of the statement submitted by the Governing Board regarding the 2021 budget, and after revising its provisions, the meeting approved the budget and the figures contained therein. Sayyid Khalid Al-Busaidi gave a visual presentation detailing the main actions he had taken since becoming president of OOC in July 2019 and the executive steps that took place during his presidency, as well as features of Oman’s future vision of sport, priorities for the Olympic Games and the demands of the coming period represented by the importance of establishing federations and committees. The outcome of the sports activity for the current phase was evaluated and there was talk of achieving better Olympic results in various sports in the upcoming participation, as well as preparations for future events. In addition, discussions have been held on working with federations and sports committees to develop proposals related to performance and submit them to the main committee for better results. The meeting reviewed Ministerial Resolution No. 22 of 2021 regarding controls for the allocation and disbursement of public aid to OOC, and the Chair was authorized to clarify some points on this with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth. At the end of the meeting, the OOC Chair thanked and appreciated the members for their response and participation in the meeting. He conveyed his greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, and asked Almighty God all blessings from Oman, HM the Sultan and the people. He also confirmed the support of OOC and members in the Sultanate’s offer to host the Hockey World Cup in January 2024. The host country for the tournament will be announced at the May Congress meeting. He wished the Oman Hockey Federation every success for the right to host this worldwide event. The Oman Table Tennis Federation also congratulated on hosting the World Table Tennis Pioneer Championship in 2023, and I wish the Oman Table Tennis Federation every success in organizing the tournament.

