Knicks vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, April 24 model’s predictions at 96-60 roll

Teams that warm up at the right time will collide when the Toronto Raptors visit the New York Knicks on Saturday in an NBA Eastern Conference game. The Raptors (25-34), who are 6-4 in their last 10 games, have won nine of their last 10 games against the Knicks (33-27), including nine consecutive games in New York. The Knicks, who have won eight in a row, are 21-17 against Eastern Conference enemies this year. The teams split up the first two meetings of the season.

The Madison Square Garden game in New York is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The Raptors average 112.0 points per game, while the Knicks average 106.7 points. The latest Raptors vs. William Hill Sportsbook's Knicks odds cite this game as a pick'em, lower than the New York opening at -3.5. The over-under for the total number of points scored has been set at 213.5.

Raptors vs. Knicks spread: Pick’em

Raptors vs. Knicks over-under: 213.5 points

Raptors vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -110, Raptors -110

TOR: Is 9-1 in the last 10 games played at Madison Square Garden

NYK: Covered 11 consecutive games

Featured game | New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors

Why the Knicks can cover



Despite being gritty with a number of players being sidelined, including shooting guard Alec Burks (illness), center Mitchell Robinson (foot) and power forward John Henson (calf), the Knicks have done well. New York has not lost in Boston since April 7 and was started by a number of players who were refined as needed. One of them is veteran point guard Derrick Rose, who has hit double digits in each of the last 10 games, including a 20 point performance on Wednesday in an overtime win over Atlanta. For the season, Rose averages 13.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds, mostly from the bench.

Attacker Reggie Bullock, who has started 52 of 53 games this season, is also the strength of the Knicks. He averages 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 assists per game. Against Atlanta, he scored 18 points, adding four assists, three rebounds and one steal. He has 27 games this season in which he has scored 10 or more runs, with the Knicks going 21-6 in those games. He is a shooter with an 89.2 percent free throw.

Why the Raptors can cover

Despite that, New York is no lock in the spread of Raptors vs. Knicks to cover. That’s because Toronto has also played well lately, including a 114-103 win over best-seeded Brooklyn 114-103 on Wednesday. Powerful forward Pascal Siakam scored 27 points for the team on 10 of 19 shootings, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range against the Nets. He also had nine rebounds and six assists. He is tied for the team leader with 11 doubles. In 47 games, all starts, Siakam averages 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Fred VanVleet, who has missed eight of his last ten games, including seven due to an overloaded left hip flexor, is also the driving force behind the Raptors’ attack. Against Brooklyn, VanVleet scored 17 points on 5 of 13 shootings, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, grabbed three rebounds and added five assists. He is leading Toronto with a career-high 152 3-pointers made this season. He makes 36.9 percent of his shots this year. For the season, he averages 19.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

